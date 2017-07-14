A.Word.A.Day

ana

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun: A collection of items, such as quotations, anecdotes, etc. related to a person, place, etc.

adverb: In equal quantities (used in prescriptions).

ETYMOLOGY:

For noun: From the suffix -ana (collection of information related to someone or something, as in Shakespeareana, Victoriana, etc.). Earliest documented use: 1728.

For adverb: From Greek aná (of each). Earliest documented use: 1500.

USAGE:

“Someone surely has an ana of ‘The Wit and Wisdom of Salman Rushdie’ well underway.”

Ranjan Ghosh & Antonia Navarro-Tejero; Globalizing Dissent; Routledge; 2009.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: