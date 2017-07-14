  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jul 14, 2017
This week’s theme
Short words

This week’s words
eke
hap
aver
lam
ana

“A word after a word after a word is power.” ~Margaret Atwood
Rush power to your friends & family
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

ana

PRONUNCIATION:
(A-nuh)

MEANING:
noun: A collection of items, such as quotations, anecdotes, etc. related to a person, place, etc.
adverb: In equal quantities (used in prescriptions).

ETYMOLOGY:
For noun: From the suffix -ana (collection of information related to someone or something, as in Shakespeareana, Victoriana, etc.). Earliest documented use: 1728.
For adverb: From Greek aná (of each). Earliest documented use: 1500.

USAGE:
“Someone surely has an ana of ‘The Wit and Wisdom of Salman Rushdie’ well underway.”
Ranjan Ghosh & Antonia Navarro-Tejero; Globalizing Dissent; Routledge; 2009.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Literature encourages tolerance -- bigots and fanatics seldom have any use for the arts, because they're so preoccupied with their beliefs and actions that they can't see them also as possibilities. -Northrop Frye, writer and critic (14 Jul 1912-1991)

A.Word.A.Day by email:

Subscribe

"The most welcomed, most enduring piece of daily mass e-mail in cyberspace."

The New York Times

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2017 Wordsmith