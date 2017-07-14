|
“A word after a word after a word is power.” ~Margaret Atwood
ana
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A collection of items, such as quotations, anecdotes, etc. related to a person, place, etc.
adverb: In equal quantities (used in prescriptions).
ETYMOLOGY:
For noun: From the suffix -ana (collection of information related to someone or something, as in Shakespeareana, Victoriana, etc.). Earliest documented use: 1728.
For adverb: From Greek aná (of each). Earliest documented use: 1500.
USAGE:
“Someone surely has an ana of ‘The Wit and Wisdom of Salman Rushdie’ well underway.”
Ranjan Ghosh & Antonia Navarro-Tejero; Globalizing Dissent; Routledge; 2009.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Literature encourages tolerance -- bigots and fanatics seldom have any use for the arts, because they're so preoccupied with their beliefs and actions that they can't see them also as possibilities. -Northrop Frye, writer and critic (14 Jul 1912-1991)
