A.Word.A.Day
Home
Nov 24, 2021
This week's theme
Toponyms from England
This week’s words
Devonshire
kersey
“There is no material with which human beings work which has so much potential energy as words.” ~Earnest Calkins
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
kersey
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Plain; simple.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Kersey, a village in Suffolk, England. Earliest documented use: 1390.
NOTES:
The word is believed to be coined after the village Kersey in England where a kind of coarse cloth was apparently first made. The word kersey today is applied to the coarse ribbed cloth and clothing made from it. An opposite of this word could be fustian, also coined after a cloth, and this word also is, perhaps, coined after a place name.
USAGE:
“Henceforth my wooing mind shall be express’d
In russet yeas and honest kersey noes.”
William Shakespeare; Love’s Labour’s Lost; 1590s.
(russet = plain, simple)
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Do we need weapons to fight wars? Or do we need wars to create markets for weapons? -Arundhati Roy, author (b. 24 Nov 1961)
© 1994-2021 Wordsmith