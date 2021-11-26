|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Nov 26, 2021This week’s theme
Toponyms from England
This week’s words
Piltdowner
Devonshire
kersey
Halifax
Aldermaston
“Language is a city to the building of which every human being brought a stone.” ~Emerson
Invite friends & family
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Aldermaston
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Relating to a protest, disapproval, dissent, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Aldermaston, a village in Berkshire, England. Earliest documented use: 1958.
NOTES:
Aldermaston is the home of Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE) where the UK designs and builds its nuclear weapons. Since 1958, there have been many London-to-Aldermaston marches in protest of nuclear armament.
USAGE:
“You who join in marches on the capital and cultivate an Aldermaston mystique on occasion.”
Umberto Eco (translation: William Weaver); Misreadings; Mariner Books; 1993.
“Perhaps they’d met on an Aldermaston march. Hadn’t Considine said something about a girl involving him in the campaign in the first place?”
Robert Goddard; Beyond Recall; Holt; 1998.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I would not enter on my list of friends, / (Though graced with polish'd manners and fine sense, / Yet wanting sensibility) the man / Who needlessly sets foot upon a worm. -William Cowper, poet (26 Nov 1731-1800)
|
© 1994-2021 Wordsmith