

Nov 26, 2021 This week’s theme

Toponyms from England



This week’s words

Piltdowner

Devonshire

kersey

Halifax

Aldermaston





Invite friends & family Toponyms from England “Language is a city to the building of which every human being brought a stone.” ~Emerson A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



Aldermaston PRONUNCIATION: (AL-duhr-mas-tuhn)

MEANING: noun: Relating to a protest, disapproval, dissent, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: After Aldermaston, a village in Berkshire, England. Earliest documented use: 1958.

NOTES: Aldermaston is the home of Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE) where the UK designs and builds its nuclear weapons. Since 1958, there have been many London-to-Aldermaston marches in protest of nuclear armament.

USAGE: “You who join in marches on the capital and cultivate an Aldermaston mystique on occasion.”

Umberto Eco (translation: William Weaver); Misreadings; Mariner Books; 1993.



“Perhaps they’d met on an Aldermaston march. Hadn’t Considine said something about a girl involving him in the campaign in the first place?”

Robert Goddard; Beyond Recall; Holt; 1998.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I would not enter on my list of friends, / (Though graced with polish'd manners and fine sense, / Yet wanting sensibility) the man / Who needlessly sets foot upon a worm. -William Cowper, poet (26 Nov 1731-1800)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate