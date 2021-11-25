  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Nov 25, 2021
This week’s theme
Toponyms from England

This week’s words
Piltdowner
Devonshire
kersey
Halifax
with Anu Garg

Halifax

PRONUNCIATION:
(HAL-uh-faks)

MEANING:
noun: Hell.

ETYMOLOGY:
After Halifax, a town in West Yorkshire, England. Earliest documented use: 1630.

NOTES:
Halifax, a town in England, today may be known for toffee, but at one time it had a reputation for harsh punishment. Even petty crime meant being sent to the gibbet (an early form of guillotine). The poet John Taylor wrote a poem “Beggar’s Litany” (1622) that includes the line: “From Hell, Hull, and Halifax, Good Lord, deliver us!”

USAGE:
“‘In fact, you can go to Halifax for all I care.’ He spit on the floor and stomped out of the door.”
Lana Mowdy; Tara’s Forgotten Son; PublishAmerica; 2007.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
When a man wantonly destroys one of the works of man we call him Vandal. When he wantonly destroys one of the works of God we call him Sportsman. -Joseph Wood Krutch, writer and naturalist (25 Nov 1893-1970)

