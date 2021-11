Nov 25, 2021 This week’s theme

Toponyms from England



This week’s words

Piltdowner

Devonshire

kersey

Halifax





Halifax PRONUNCIATION: (HAL-uh-faks)

MEANING: noun: Hell.

ETYMOLOGY: After Halifax, a town in West Yorkshire, England. Earliest documented use: 1630.

NOTES: Halifax, a town in England, today may be known for toffee, but at one time it had a reputation for harsh punishment. Even petty crime meant being sent to the gibbet (an early form of guillotine ). The poet John Taylor wrote a poem “Beggar’s Litany” (1622) that includes the line: “From Hell, Hull, and Halifax, Good Lord, deliver us!”

USAGE:

Lana Mowdy; Tara’s Forgotten Son; PublishAmerica; 2007.



"'In fact, you can go to Halifax for all I care.' He spit on the floor and stomped out of the door."
Lana Mowdy; Tara's Forgotten Son; PublishAmerica; 2007.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: When a man wantonly destroys one of the works of man we call him Vandal. When he wantonly destroys one of the works of God we call him Sportsman. -Joseph Wood Krutch, writer and naturalist (25 Nov 1893-1970)





