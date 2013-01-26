

Oct 16, 2026 This week’s theme

Words that look like misspellings



This week’s words

venust

calender

wheal

exute

irrupt



Prise de la Bastille, 1789 Art: Jean-Pierre Houël

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irrupt PRONUNCIATION: (i-RUHPT)

MEANING: verb intr.:

1. To burst or break in.

2. (Of a population) To increase suddenly in number.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin irrumpere, from in- (into) + rumpere (to break). Earliest documented use: 1855.

NOTES: Originally, to irrupt was to burst in; to erupt was to burst out. Since then, irrupt has broken into erupt’s territory.

USAGE:

Slightly Off; The Economist (London, UK); Jan 26, 2013.



See more usage examples of “The odd stories of Yoko Ogawa, a Japanese author, irrupt into the ordinary world as if from the unconscious or the grave.”Slightly Off;(London, UK); Jan 26, 2013.See more usage examples of irrupt in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The sick do not ask if the hand that smooths their pillow is pure, nor the dying care if the lips that touch their brow have known the kiss of sin. -Oscar Wilde, writer (16 Oct 1854-1900)





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