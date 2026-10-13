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Oct 13, 2026
This week’s theme
Words that look like misspellings

This week’s words
venust
calender
calender
The Iron Duke, a 19th-century rubber calender in Bradford on Avon, UK
A calendar puts dates on sheets; a calender puts pressure on sheets.
Photo: TangoTizerWolfstone

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calender

PRONUNCIATION:
(KAL-uhn-duhr) Listen to pronunciation

MEANING:
noun: A machine that presses paper, cloth, or other materials between rollers to smooth, glaze, or thin them.
verb tr.: To process material in such a machine.

ETYMOLOGY:
From French calandre (calender) and calandrer (to calender), ultimately from Latin cylindrus (roller), from Greek kulindros (roller, cylinder), from kulindein (to roll). Earliest documented use: 1513.

USAGE:
“[M]ill operators found that they were calendering the sheet too thin.”
Jim Rosenberg; Flexo Consumables; Editor & Publisher (New York); Dec 18, 1993.

See more usage examples of calender in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The age difference between myself [then 29] and the oldest House members is ~60 years. For better or worse, young people will live in the world Congress leaves behind. That's why I focus on our future: addressing climate change and runaway income inequality, ending school-to-prison pipelines, etc. -Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest woman ever to serve in the US Congress (b. 13 Oct 1989)

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