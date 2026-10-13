words

Oct 13, 2026 This week’s theme

Words that look like misspellings



This week’s words

venust

calender



The Iron Duke, a 19th-century rubber calender in Bradford on Avon, UK

A calendar puts dates on sheets; a calender puts pressure on sheets. Photo: TangoTizerWolfstone

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calender PRONUNCIATION: (KAL-uhn-duhr)

MEANING: noun: A machine that presses paper, cloth, or other materials between rollers to smooth, glaze, or thin them.

verb tr.: To process material in such a machine.

ETYMOLOGY: From French calandre (calender) and calandrer (to calender), ultimately from Latin cylindrus (roller), from Greek kulindros (roller, cylinder), from kulindein (to roll). Earliest documented use: 1513.

USAGE:

Jim Rosenberg; Flexo Consumables; Editor & Publisher (New York); Dec 18, 1993.



See more usage examples of “[M]ill operators found that they were calendering the sheet too thin.”Jim Rosenberg; Flexo Consumables;(New York); Dec 18, 1993.See more usage examples of calender in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The age difference between myself [then 29] and the oldest House members is ~60 years. For better or worse, young people will live in the world Congress leaves behind. That's why I focus on our future: addressing climate change and runaway income inequality, ending school-to-prison pipelines, etc. -Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest woman ever to serve in the US Congress (b. 13 Oct 1989)





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