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Oct 15, 2026
This week’s theme
Words that look like misspellings

This week’s words
venust
calender
wheal
exute
exute
The Traitor
Art: Henri Meyer in Le Petit Journal, Jan 13, 1895

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exute

PRONUNCIATION:
(ig-ZOOT/ZYOOT) Listen to pronunciation

MEANING:
verb tr.: To strip or deprive of something.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin exuere (to remove, strip off, or divest). Earliest documented use: 1535.

NOTES:
Exute is execute exuted of “ec”: its spelling practices what it means.

USAGE:
“[He] was degraded, exuted of all his preferments [church offices], and fined five hundred pounds.”
Robert Southey; Surtees’s History of Durham; The Quarterly Review (London, UK); Apr 1829.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Distrust all in whom the impulse to punish is powerful. -Friedrich Wilhelm Nietzsche, philosopher (15 Oct 1844-1900)

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