

Oct 15, 2026 This week’s theme

Words that look like misspellings



This week’s words

venust

calender

wheal

exute



The Traitor Art: Henri Meyer in Le Petit Journal, Jan 13, 1895

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exute PRONUNCIATION: (ig-ZOOT/ZYOOT)

MEANING: verb tr.: To strip or deprive of something.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin exuere (to remove, strip off, or divest). Earliest documented use: 1535.

NOTES: Exute is execute exuted of “ec”: its spelling practices what it means.

USAGE: “[He] was degraded, exuted of all his preferments [church offices], and fined five hundred pounds.”

Robert Southey; Surtees’s History of Durham; The Quarterly Review (London, UK); Apr 1829.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Distrust all in whom the impulse to punish is powerful. -Friedrich Wilhelm Nietzsche, philosopher (15 Oct 1844-1900)





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