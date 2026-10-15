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Oct 15, 2026This week’s theme
Words that look like misspellings
This week’s words
calender
wheal
exute
The Traitor
Art: Henri Meyer in Le Petit Journal, Jan 13, 1895
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
exute
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To strip or deprive of something.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin exuere (to remove, strip off, or divest). Earliest documented use: 1535.
NOTES:
Exute is execute exuted of “ec”: its spelling practices what it means.
USAGE:
“[He] was degraded, exuted of all his preferments [church offices], and fined five hundred pounds.”
Robert Southey; Surtees’s History of Durham; The Quarterly Review (London, UK); Apr 1829.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Distrust all in whom the impulse to punish is powerful. -Friedrich Wilhelm Nietzsche, philosopher (15 Oct 1844-1900)
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