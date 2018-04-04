|
A.Word.A.Day
Home
Apr 4, 2018This week’s theme
Coined words
This week’s words
blatant
hotsy-totsy
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
hotsy-totsy or hotsie-totsie
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Just right; perfect.
2. Haughty; pretentious.
ETYMOLOGY:
Coined by the cartoonist Billy DeBeck (1892-1942), famed for his comic strip Barney Google and Snuffy Smith. Earliest documented use: early 1920s. Another of his coinage that has found a place in English language dictionaries is heebie-jeebies.
USAGE:
“You have to pursue her. Go after her, let her know you think she’s hotsy-totsy, ask her out.”
Constance C. Greene; The Love Letters of J. Timothy Owen; HarperCollins; 1986.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:We all should know that diversity makes for a rich tapestry, and we must understand that all the threads of the tapestry are equal in value no matter what their color. -Maya Angelou, poet (4 Apr 1928-2014)
