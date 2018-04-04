  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Apr 4, 2018
This week’s theme
Coined words

This week’s words
droog
blatant
hotsy-totsy
Barney Google and Snuffy Smith
Image: HipComic
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

hotsy-totsy or hotsie-totsie

PRONUNCIATION:
(HOT-see TOT-see)

MEANING:
adjective:
1. Just right; perfect.
2. Haughty; pretentious.

ETYMOLOGY:
Coined by the cartoonist Billy DeBeck (1892-1942), famed for his comic strip Barney Google and Snuffy Smith. Earliest documented use: early 1920s. Another of his coinage that has found a place in English language dictionaries is heebie-jeebies.

USAGE:
“You have to pursue her. Go after her, let her know you think she’s hotsy-totsy, ask her out.”
Constance C. Greene; The Love Letters of J. Timothy Owen; HarperCollins; 1986.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
We all should know that diversity makes for a rich tapestry, and we must understand that all the threads of the tapestry are equal in value no matter what their color. -Maya Angelou, poet (4 Apr 1928-2014)

