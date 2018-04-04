

hotsy-totsy or hotsie-totsie PRONUNCIATION: (HOT-see TOT-see)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Just right; perfect.

2. Haughty; pretentious.

ETYMOLOGY: Barney Google and Snuffy Smith. Earliest documented use: early 1920s. Another of his coinage that has found a place in English language dictionaries is Coined by the cartoonist Billy DeBeck (1892-1942), famed for his comic strip. Earliest documented use: early 1920s. Another of his coinage that has found a place in English language dictionaries is heebie-jeebies

USAGE:

Constance C. Greene; The Love Letters of J. Timothy Owen; HarperCollins; 1986.



See more usage examples of “You have to pursue her. Go after her, let her know you think she’s hotsy-totsy, ask her out.”Constance C. Greene;; HarperCollins; 1986.See more usage examples of hotsy-totsy in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: We all should know that diversity makes for a rich tapestry, and we must understand that all the threads of the tapestry are equal in value no matter what their color. -Maya Angelou, poet (4 Apr 1928-2014)





