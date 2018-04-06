

boondoggle PRONUNCIATION: (BOON-dog-uhl)

MEANING: noun: 1. A pointless project funded as a political favor. 2. A holiday trip to an exotic location, disguised as a business trip. 3. Braided cord, made of plastic strips, fabric, etc. verb intr.: 1. To do useless or trivial work. 2. To go on a business trip in which the real purpose is relaxation or fun. 3. To braid plastic strips, fabric, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: Coined by scoutmaster Robert H. Link. Earliest documented use: 1929.

NOTES: The original boondoggle was a braided cord made by Boy Scouts. In 1935, a New York Times article quoted someone criticizing a New Deal program to train jobless to make handicrafts as a boondoggle. Since then this sense of the word has become more common.

USAGE:

Bill Mullins; Becoming Big League; University of Washington Press; 2013.



“Jeffrey Neely, the General Services Administration employee pictured in a hot tub sipping wine on taxpayer money, retired with full benefits after the lavish 2010 Las Vegas boondoggle he planned was uncovered in the media.”

Betsy McCaughey; Liberty Belle; Creators Publishing; 2015.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Conscience is a dog that does not stop us from passing but that we cannot prevent from barking. -Nicolas de Chamfort, writer (6 Apr 1741-1794)





