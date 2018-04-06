|
A.Word.A.Day
|
Apr 6, 2018This week’s theme
Coined words
This week’s words
droog
blatant
hotsy-totsy
frumious
boondoggle
Boondoggle 1
Photo: Atom Smasher
Boondoggle 3
Photo: saxarocks
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
boondoggle
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
Coined by scoutmaster Robert H. Link. Earliest documented use: 1929.
NOTES:
The original boondoggle was a braided cord made by Boy Scouts. In 1935, a New York Times article quoted someone criticizing a New Deal program to train jobless to make handicrafts as a boondoggle. Since then this sense of the word has become more common.
USAGE:
“Officials thoroughly understood Seattleites’ concerns that the new arena was a boondoggle benefiting mainly sports franchise owners.”
Bill Mullins; Becoming Big League; University of Washington Press; 2013.
“Jeffrey Neely, the General Services Administration employee pictured in a hot tub sipping wine on taxpayer money, retired with full benefits after the lavish 2010 Las Vegas boondoggle he planned was uncovered in the media.”
Betsy McCaughey; Liberty Belle; Creators Publishing; 2015.
See more usage examples of boondoggle in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Conscience is a dog that does not stop us from passing but that we cannot prevent from barking. -Nicolas de Chamfort, writer (6 Apr 1741-1794)
|
