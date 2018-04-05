

Apr 5, 2018 This week’s theme

Coined words



This week’s words

droog

blatant

hotsy-totsy

frumious



Photo: Gabriel Garcia Marengo Coined words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



frumious PRONUNCIATION: (FROO-mi-uhs)

MEANING: adjective: Very angry.

ETYMOLOGY: Coined by Lewis Carroll as a blend of fuming and furious in the poem Jabberwocky in the book Through the Looking-Glass. Earliest documented use: 1871.

USAGE: “As the weeks passed, the frumious language that his supporters used all sounded more and more like the outcry of people sure that they would be cheated of their due.”

Mark Wahlgren Summers; The Ordeal of the Reunion; UNC Press; 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I shall allow no man to belittle my soul by making me hate him. -Booker T. Washington, reformer, educator, and author (5 Apr 1856-1915)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate