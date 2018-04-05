|
A.Word.A.Day
Apr 5, 2018
This week's theme
Coined words
Coined words
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
frumious
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Very angry.
ETYMOLOGY:
Coined by Lewis Carroll as a blend of fuming and furious in the poem Jabberwocky in the book Through the Looking-Glass. Earliest documented use: 1871.
USAGE:
“As the weeks passed, the frumious language that his supporters used all sounded more and more like the outcry of people sure that they would be cheated of their due.”
Mark Wahlgren Summers; The Ordeal of the Reunion; UNC Press; 2014.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I shall allow no man to belittle my soul by making me hate him. -Booker T. Washington, reformer, educator, and author (5 Apr 1856-1915)
