Feb 29, 2024
heliotropic
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
heliotropic

PRONUNCIATION:
(hee-lee-uh-TROP-ik, -TROH-pik)

MEANING:
adjective: Turning toward the sun or the light.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek helio- (sun) + -tropic (turning). Earliest documented use: 1875.

USAGE:
“Architects have toyed with the idea of heliotropic mirrors that pick up sunlight at the top of tall buildings and shine it back down to street level, bathing the pavement in natural sunlight.”
Robert Nelson; Ideas Travelling at the Speed of Light; The Age (Melbourne, Australia); Apr 3, 2013.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Animals cannot speak, but can you and I not speak for them and represent them? Let us all feel their silent cry of agony and let us all help that cry to be heard in the world. -Rukmini Devi Arundale, dancer and choreographer (29 Feb 1904-1986)

