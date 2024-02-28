

Feb 28, 2024 This week’s theme

Adjectives



This week’s words

alible

fulgurant

anfractuous



Illustration: Anu Garg + AI Adjectives A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



anfractuous PRONUNCIATION: (an-FRAK-choo-uhs)

MEANING: adjective: Full of twists and turns.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin anfractus (winding), from an- (around) + fractus, past participle of frangere (to break). Earliest documented use: 1425.

USAGE:

Mel Reisner; The Leather Man; Archway; 2008.



See more usage examples of “He was surprised how good it felt to have someone listen and ask questions about the anfractuous course his life had run to this point.”Mel Reisner;; Archway; 2008.See more usage examples of anfractuous in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: There is as much difference between us and ourselves as between us and others. -Michel de Montaigne, essayist (28 Feb 1533-1592)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate