Feb 28, 2024
This week’s theme
Adjectives

This week’s words
alible
fulgurant
anfractuous
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

anfractuous

PRONUNCIATION:
(an-FRAK-choo-uhs)

MEANING:
adjective: Full of twists and turns.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin anfractus (winding), from an- (around) + fractus, past participle of frangere (to break). Earliest documented use: 1425.

USAGE:
“He was surprised how good it felt to have someone listen and ask questions about the anfractuous course his life had run to this point.”
Mel Reisner; The Leather Man; Archway; 2008.

See more usage examples of anfractuous in Vocabulary.com's dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
There is as much difference between us and ourselves as between us and others. -Michel de Montaigne, essayist (28 Feb 1533-1592)

