Adjectives
anfractuous
anfractuous
anfractuous
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Full of twists and turns.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin anfractus (winding), from an- (around) + fractus, past participle of frangere (to break). Earliest documented use: 1425.
USAGE:
“He was surprised how good it felt to have someone listen and ask questions about the anfractuous course his life had run to this point.”
Mel Reisner; The Leather Man; Archway; 2008.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:There is as much difference between us and ourselves as between us and others. -Michel de Montaigne, essayist (28 Feb 1533-1592)
