antelucan
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Before dawn.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin ante- (before) + lux (light). Earliest documented use: 1609.
USAGE:
“The sun was barely coloring the antelucan sky.”
Ella Quinn; The Most Eligible Bride in London; Zebra Books; 2022.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:We should not be simply fighting evil in the name of good, but struggling against the certainties of people who claim always to know where good and evil are to be found. -Tzvetan Todorov, philosopher (1 Mar 1939-2017)
