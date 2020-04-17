|
A.Word.A.Day
Feb 24, 2023This week’s theme
Adverbs
This week’s words
memoriter
astern
sinistrad
agley
gratis
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
gratis
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adverb, adjective: Without payment; free.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin gratis, contraction of gratiis (out of kindness), from gratia (grace, kindness). Earliest documented use: 1477.
USAGE:
“All involved volunteered their services and worked gratis.”
Barry Davis; The Jerusalem Art Show Goes on; Jerusalem Post (Israel); Apr 17, 2020.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Come, live in my heart and pay no rent. -Samuel Lover, songwriter, composer, novelist, and artist (24 Feb 1797-1868)
