

Feb 24, 2023 This week’s theme

Adverbs



This week’s words

memoriter

astern

sinistrad

agley

gratis



Live simply

Love generously

Care deeply

Speak kindly Photo: Michael Coghlan Adverbs A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



gratis PRONUNCIATION: (GRAT-is, GRA/GRAY-tis)

MEANING: adverb, adjective: Without payment; free.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin gratis, contraction of gratiis (out of kindness), from gratia (grace, kindness). Earliest documented use: 1477.

USAGE:

Barry Davis; The Jerusalem Art Show Goes on; Jerusalem Post (Israel); Apr 17, 2020.



See more usage examples of “All involved volunteered their services and worked gratis.”Barry Davis; The Jerusalem Art Show Goes on;(Israel); Apr 17, 2020.See more usage examples of gratis in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Come, live in my heart and pay no rent. -Samuel Lover, songwriter, composer, novelist, and artist (24 Feb 1797-1868)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate