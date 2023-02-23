|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Feb 23, 2023This week’s theme
Adverbs
This week’s words
astern
sinistrad
agley
Drive Nice
Photo: Thomas Cizauskas
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
agley
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adverb, adjective:
1. Awry.
2. Wrong.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Scots agley, from a- (toward) + gley/glee (to squint). Earliest documented use: 1785.
NOTES:
The earliest citation for the word is in Robert Burns’s poem “To a Mouse”
“The best-laid schemes o’ mice an’ men
Gang aft agley” [Go oft awry]
USAGE:
“Upstairs, things weren’t precisely going wrong, but they were going just a bit agley.”
Donald E. Westlake; Dancing Aztecs; M. Evans; 2011.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The theory of democratic government is not that the will of the people is always right, but rather that normal human beings of average intelligence will, if given a chance, learn the right and best course by bitter experience. -W.E.B. Du Bois, educator, civil rights activist, and writer (23 Feb 1868-1963)
|
© 1994-2023 Wordsmith