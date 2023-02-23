  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Feb 23, 2023
Adverbs

with Anu Garg

agley

PRONUNCIATION:
(uh-GLEE/GLAY/GLY)

MEANING:
adverb, adjective:
1. Awry.
2. Wrong.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Scots agley, from a- (toward) + gley/glee (to squint). Earliest documented use: 1785.

NOTES:
The earliest citation for the word is in Robert Burns’s poem “To a Mouse”
“The best-laid schemes o’ mice an’ men
Gang aft agley” [Go oft awry]

USAGE:
“Upstairs, things weren’t precisely going wrong, but they were going just a bit agley.”
Donald E. Westlake; Dancing Aztecs; M. Evans; 2011.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The theory of democratic government is not that the will of the people is always right, but rather that normal human beings of average intelligence will, if given a chance, learn the right and best course by bitter experience. -W.E.B. Du Bois, educator, civil rights activist, and writer (23 Feb 1868-1963)

