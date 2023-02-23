

Feb 23, 2023 This week’s theme

Adverbs



This week’s words

memoriter

astern

sinistrad

agley



Drive Nice Photo: Thomas Cizauskas Adverbs A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



agley PRONUNCIATION: (uh-GLEE/GLAY/GLY)

MEANING: adverb, adjective:

1. Awry.

2. Wrong.

ETYMOLOGY: From Scots agley, from a- (toward) + gley/glee (to squint). Earliest documented use: 1785.

NOTES: The earliest citation for the word is in Robert Burns’s poem “To a Mouse”

“The best-laid schemes o’ mice an’ men

Gang aft agley” [Go oft awry]

USAGE: “Upstairs, things weren’t precisely going wrong, but they were going just a bit agley.”

Donald E. Westlake; Dancing Aztecs; M. Evans; 2011.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The theory of democratic government is not that the will of the people is always right, but rather that normal human beings of average intelligence will, if given a chance, learn the right and best course by bitter experience. -W.E.B. Du Bois, educator, civil rights activist, and writer (23 Feb 1868-1963)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate