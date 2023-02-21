  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Feb 21, 2023
This week’s theme
Adverbs

This week’s words
memoriter
astern
meme: I never use adverbs, literally never
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

astern

PRONUNCIATION:
(uh-STUHRN)

MEANING:
adverb, adjective:
1. At the rear of a ship or another vessel.
2. In a reverse direction.
3. Backward.

ETYMOLOGY:
From a- (toward) + stern (back part), probably from Old Norse stjorn (steering). Earliest documented use: 1627.

USAGE:
“He kept staring astern , and now I saw he wasn’t looking at the line, he was gazing much farther back, to the horizon.”
Grant Sutherland; The Consignment; Bantam; 2003.

See more usage examples of astern in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The little I know, I owe to my ignorance. -Sacha Guitry, actor, director, screenwriter, and playwright (21 Feb 1885-1957)

