|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Feb 21, 2023This week’s theme
Adverbs
This week’s words
astern
I never use adverbs - literally never
Image: Make a Meme
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
astern
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adverb, adjective:
1. At the rear of a ship or another vessel.
2. In a reverse direction.
3. Backward.
ETYMOLOGY:
From a- (toward) + stern (back part), probably from Old Norse stjorn (steering). Earliest documented use: 1627.
USAGE:
“He kept staring astern , and now I saw he wasn’t looking at the line, he was gazing much farther back, to the horizon.”
Grant Sutherland; The Consignment; Bantam; 2003.
See more usage examples of astern in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The little I know, I owe to my ignorance. -Sacha Guitry, actor, director, screenwriter, and playwright (21 Feb 1885-1957)
|
© 1994-2023 Wordsmith