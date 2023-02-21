

Feb 21, 2023

astern PRONUNCIATION: (uh-STUHRN)

MEANING: adverb, adjective:

1. At the rear of a ship or another vessel.

2. In a reverse direction.

3. Backward.

ETYMOLOGY: From a- (toward) + stern (back part), probably from Old Norse stjorn (steering). Earliest documented use: 1627.

USAGE:

Grant Sutherland; The Consignment; Bantam; 2003.



See more usage examples of “He kept staring astern , and now I saw he wasn’t looking at the line, he was gazing much farther back, to the horizon.”Grant Sutherland;; Bantam; 2003.See more usage examples of astern in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The little I know, I owe to my ignorance. -Sacha Guitry, actor, director, screenwriter, and playwright (21 Feb 1885-1957)





