

Jul 13, 2021 This week’s theme

Words coined after buildings and venues



This week’s words

tammany

Grand Guignol



Le Théâtre du Grand-Guignol, Paris Photo: Carl Guderian Words coined after buildings and venues A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



Grand Guignol PRONUNCIATION: [the first syllable is nasal] (grahn gee-NYOL)

MEANING: noun: An event, entertainment, etc., of a sensational or horrific nature.

adjective: Gruesome, grotesque, or horrifying.

ETYMOLOGY: From Le Grand Guignol (literally, The Great Puppet), a theater in Paris that specialized in such entertainment. Earliest documented use: 1905.

NOTES: Le Théâtre du Grand-Guignol started in 1897 in a former chapel in Paris. Its specialty was gruesome and gore. A typical evening featured a series of short plays. It’s said that the theater measured the success of a play by how many in the audience fainted. As a marketing gimmick, the theater management hired doctors to be in attendance. The theater closed its doors in 1962. Charles Nonon, its director at the time, said: “We could never compete with Buchenwald. Before the war, everyone believed that what happened on stage was purely imaginary; now we know that these things -- and worse -- are possible.”

USAGE:

Tim Teeman; Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah Interview Was a Royal Family Depth Charge; The Daily Beast (New York); Mar 8, 2021.



See more usage examples of “The contemplation of suicide, blatant racism, and a family of ‘trapped’, emotionally stunted snobs: nobody expected Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey to be as dramatic as it was, or as grim. ... One bombshell and within-palace-walls horror story followed another, one numbing thud after another. ... This Grand Guignol was just getting started.”Tim Teeman; Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah Interview Was a Royal Family Depth Charge;(New York); Mar 8, 2021.See more usage examples of Grand Guignol in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If life had a second edition, how I would correct the proofs. -John Clare, poet (13 Jul 1793-1864)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate