

Jul 15, 2021 This week’s theme

Words coined after buildings and venues



This week’s words

tammany

Grand Guignol

chamber of horrors

bastille



The Bastille in the first days of its demolition Art: Hubert Robert, 1789 Words coined after buildings and venues A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



bastille PRONUNCIATION: (ba-STEEL)

MEANING: noun: A prison.

ETYMOLOGY: After Bastille, a fortress in Paris, that was used to hold prisoners. From Old French bastille (fortress), alteration of bastide, from Old Provençal bastir (to build). Earliest documented use: 1400.

NOTES: Bastille (French pronunciation: bas-TEE-yuh) was built in the 14th century and stormed on Jul 14, 1789, marking the beginning of the revolution. The anniversary (Bastille Day) is celebrated as a national holiday in France.

USAGE:

Pat Craig; ‘Survivor: Carwash’; Honk If You’re Stuck; Contra Costa Times (California); Mar 29, 2004.



See more usage examples of “It sounded like the perfect solution: Simply ask the man in the bulletproof booth to switch the (carwash) machine off and allow me to escape from my bubbly bastille.”Pat Craig; ‘Survivor: Carwash’; Honk If You’re Stuck;(California); Mar 29, 2004.See more usage examples of bastille in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: My ambition is to live to see all of physics reduced to a formula so elegant and simple that it will fit easily on the front of a T-shirt. -Leon Max Lederman, physicist, Nobel laureate (15 Jul 1922-2018) [He had to sell his Nobel medal to pay for his medical bills.]





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate