Jul 14, 2021
Words coined after buildings and venues

chamber of horrors
chamber of horrors

PRONUNCIATION:
(CHAYM-buhr ov hor-uhrz)

MEANING:
noun: A collection of horrifying things, ideas, people, etc.

ETYMOLOGY:
After the Chamber of Horrors, a room in Madame Tussaud’s waxwork exhibition in London. It displayed waxworks of notorious criminals and other infamous historical figures. Earliest documented use: 1849.

USAGE:
“Dr Charles Eugster: Old age can be a chamber of horrors but it’s never too late to change your life and try something new.”
Aine McMahon; “Work Is Fundamental for Longevity,” Says 94-Year-Old; Irish Times (Dublin); Jun 28, 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Literature encourages tolerance -- bigots and fanatics seldom have any use for the arts, because they're so preoccupied with their beliefs and actions that they can't see them also as possibilities. -Northrop Frye, writer and critic (14 Jul 1912-1991)

