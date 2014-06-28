

chamber of horrors PRONUNCIATION: (CHAYM-buhr ov hor-uhrz)

MEANING: noun: A collection of horrifying things, ideas, people, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: After the Chamber of Horrors, a room in Madame Tussaud’s waxwork exhibition in London. It displayed waxworks of notorious criminals and other infamous historical figures. Earliest documented use: 1849.

USAGE: “Dr Charles Eugster: Old age can be a chamber of horrors but it’s never too late to change your life and try something new.”

Aine McMahon; “Work Is Fundamental for Longevity,” Says 94-Year-Old; Irish Times (Dublin); Jun 28, 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Literature encourages tolerance -- bigots and fanatics seldom have any use for the arts, because they're so preoccupied with their beliefs and actions that they can't see them also as possibilities. -Northrop Frye, writer and critic (14 Jul 1912-1991)





