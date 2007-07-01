

Sep 6, 2024 This week’s theme

Coined words



This week’s words

misogynoir

outgrabe

intertextuality

genteelism

googolplex



Illustration: Anu Garg + AI Coined words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



googolplex PRONUNCIATION: (GOO-guhl-pleks)

MEANING: noun: The number 1 followed by a googol number of zeros.

ETYMOLOGY: Coined by Milton Sirotta (1911-1981), nine-year-old nephew of the mathematician Edward Kasner. From googol + -plex as in duplex. Earliest documented use: 1937.

NOTES: 100). Googolplex is (10googol or 1010100). It’s so big that it’s not even possible to spell it out in long form (1000000000...). We would fill the whole universe before we come even close to writing out the number. It is even bigger than the number of atoms in the universe. So what is such a number good for? It’s often used in a hyperbolic sense to signify an incredibly large quantity of something -- far beyond anything we could actually count or imagine. Also see, Googol is the number 1 followed by 100 zeros (10). Googolplex is (10or 10). It’s so big that it’s not even possible to spell it out in long form (1000000000...). We would fill the whole universe before we come even close to writing out the number. It is even bigger than the number of atoms in the universe. So what is such a number good for? It’s often used in a hyperbolic sense to signify an incredibly large quantity of something -- far beyond anything we could actually count or imagine. Also see, google

USAGE:

Brett A. Halbleib; Training Day; Indianapolis Star (Indiana); Jul 1, 2007.



“Trump was booked in Georgia for one of his googolplex of criminal cases.”

Mike Freeman; Trump Sneakers Aren’t Going to Sway Black Americans; USA Today (McLean, Virginia); Feb 26, 2024.



See more usage examples of “So while the rest of the class did sprint drills, I did upper-body work (translation: a googolplex of push-ups).”Brett A. Halbleib; Training Day;(Indiana); Jul 1, 2007.“Trump was booked in Georgia for one of his googolplex of criminal cases.”Mike Freeman; Trump Sneakers Aren’t Going to Sway Black Americans;(McLean, Virginia); Feb 26, 2024.See more usage examples of googolplex in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: You are never dedicated to something you have complete confidence in. No one is fanatically shouting that the sun is going to rise tomorrow. They know it's going to rise tomorrow. When people are fanatically dedicated to political or religious faiths or any other kinds of dogmas or goals, it's always because these dogmas or goals are in doubt. -Robert M. Pirsig, author and philosopher (6 Sep 1928-2017)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate