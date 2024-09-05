

genteelism PRONUNCIATION: (jen-TEE-liz-uhm)

MEANING: noun: The substitution of a word that is believed to be more polite or refined. For example, washroom for lavatory.

ETYMOLOGY: Coined by the lexicographer H.W. Fowler (1858-1933). From genteel, from French gentil (noble), from gens (clan). Earliest documented use: 1926.

NOTES: The words we use for bathrooms have evolved over time, reflecting a desire for more genteel expressions, but the origins of most of them have something to do with washing.

washroom: from Old English wascan (to wash)

lavatory: from Latin lavare (to wash)

latrine: from Latin lavare (to wash)

toilet: from French toilette (small cloth)

restroom: from Old English restan (to rest)

bathroom: from Old English baeth (to bath)

loo: origin unknown. Various unsubstantiated theories include Waterloo, French l’eau (water) and lieu (place).

USAGE: “Sir, please honor us by partaking of our offering... or would you rather bathe and wash (a genteelism that includes evacuating the bowels) first?”

Udai Rathor; Kojia -- The Ugly One; Strategic Book Publishing; 2012.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: To want to meet an author because you like his books is as ridiculous as wanting to meet the goose because you like pate de foie gras. -Arthur Koestler, author (5 Sep 1905-1983)





