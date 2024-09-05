|
A.Word.A.Day
Sep 5, 2024
This week's theme
Coined words
This week’s words
outgrabe
intertextuality
genteelism
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg
genteelism
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The substitution of a word that is believed to be more polite or refined. For example, washroom for lavatory.
ETYMOLOGY:
Coined by the lexicographer H.W. Fowler (1858-1933). From genteel, from French gentil (noble), from gens (clan). Earliest documented use: 1926.
NOTES:
The words we use for bathrooms have evolved over time, reflecting a desire for more genteel expressions, but the origins of most of them have something to do with washing.
washroom: from Old English wascan (to wash)
lavatory: from Latin lavare (to wash)
latrine: from Latin lavare (to wash)
toilet: from French toilette (small cloth)
restroom: from Old English restan (to rest)
bathroom: from Old English baeth (to bath)
loo: origin unknown. Various unsubstantiated theories include Waterloo, French l’eau (water) and lieu (place).
USAGE:
“Sir, please honor us by partaking of our offering... or would you rather bathe and wash (a genteelism that includes evacuating the bowels) first?”
Udai Rathor; Kojia -- The Ugly One; Strategic Book Publishing; 2012.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:To want to meet an author because you like his books is as ridiculous as wanting to meet the goose because you like pate de foie gras. -Arthur Koestler, author (5 Sep 1905-1983)
|
