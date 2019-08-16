

Coined words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



gonzo PRONUNCIATION: (GON-zo)

MEANING: adjective: Having a bizarre, subjective, idiosyncratic style, especially in journalism.

ETYMOLOGY: Coined by Bill Cardoso, journalist and author, in 1971. It was first used in a published work by Hunter S. Thompson, journalist and author (1939-2005). Perhaps from Italian gonzo (simpleton) or Spanish ganso (dull or fool, literally a goose). Earliest documented use: 1971.

Douglas Brinkley; Rocking the Revolution; The Australian (Canberra); Aug 16, 2019.



"Hendrix, backed by his new band Gypsy Sun and Rainbows, launched into a fierce two-hour set that produced one of the greatest filmed moments of the 60s: his gonzo rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner."
Douglas Brinkley; Rocking the Revolution; The Australian (Canberra); Aug 16, 2019.

