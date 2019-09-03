

runcible PRONUNCIATION: (RUHN-suh-buhl)

MEANING: noun: A utensil that is a combination of a fork and spoon. Also known as a spork.

adjective: Shaped like a combination fork and spoon.

ETYMOLOGY: Coined as a nonsense word by the poet Edward Lear (1812-1888) in 1871.

NOTES: They dined on mince, and slices of quince

Which they ate with a runcible spoon What runcible meant was left to the imagination of the reader. Lear later used the same word to describe other things: cat, hat, goose, and wall. Eventually, the word took the sense of a spoon that can do the job of both a fork and a spoon.



A runcible or spork is the love child of a spoon + fork, but that's not what the word meant in the beginning. Edward Lear coined the word in the poem "The Owl and the Pussycat":

They dined on mince, and slices of quince
Which they ate with a runcible spoon

What runcible meant was left to the imagination of the reader. Lear later used the same word to describe other things: cat, hat, goose, and wall. Eventually, the word took the sense of a spoon that can do the job of both a fork and a spoon.

If a spoon and a fork mate to give birth to a runcible or spork, what happens when other pieces of cutlery get together? Luis Giles has done the analysis

USAGE:

Lynn Emanuel; The Dig and Hotel Fiesta; University of Illinois Press; 1994.



See more usage examples of “Hello, we said, to the beautiful dark starlit bar and the luxury therein: the runcible spoons with their slippery cargo: the snarled silk of tinned bean sprout, the wrinkled flame of the dried lily.”Lynn Emanuel;; University of Illinois Press; 1994.See more usage examples of runcible in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Form follows function. -Louis Sullivan, architect (3 Sep 1856-1924)





