Sep 3, 2019This week’s theme
Coined words
This week’s words
runcible
runcible
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A utensil that is a combination of a fork and spoon. Also known as a spork.
adjective: Shaped like a combination fork and spoon.
ETYMOLOGY:
Coined as a nonsense word by the poet Edward Lear (1812-1888) in 1871.
NOTES:
A runcible or spork is the love child of a spoon + fork, but that’s not what the word meant in the beginning. Edward Lear coined the word in the poem “The Owl and the Pussycat”:
They dined on mince, and slices of quinceWhat runcible meant was left to the imagination of the reader. Lear later used the same word to describe other things: cat, hat, goose, and wall. Eventually, the word took the sense of a spoon that can do the job of both a fork and a spoon.
Which they ate with a runcible spoon
If a spoon and a fork mate to give birth to a runcible or spork, what happens when other pieces of cutlery get together? Luis Giles has done the analysis.
USAGE:
“Hello, we said, to the beautiful dark starlit bar and the luxury therein: the runcible spoons with their slippery cargo: the snarled silk of tinned bean sprout, the wrinkled flame of the dried lily.”
Lynn Emanuel; The Dig and Hotel Fiesta; University of Illinois Press; 1994.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Form follows function. -Louis Sullivan, architect (3 Sep 1856-1924)
