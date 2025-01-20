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Mar 24, 2026
This week’s theme
Writers painting with words

This week’s words
symbiosis
genuflection
genuflection
The Annunciation, c. 1508 (Detail)
Art: Andrea Previtali

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genuflection

PRONUNCIATION:
(jen-yoo-FLEK-shuhn)

MEANING:
noun:
1. The act of bending the knee.
2. Servile deference; groveling.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin genuflectere (to bend the knee), from genu (knee) + flectere (to bend). Earliest documented use: 1526.

NOTES:
A word with one knee in worship and the other in flattery. It can describe a literal act of reverence or a figurative surrender of backbone. A handy term for bending the knee, and sometimes the principles.

USAGE:
“Certain business titans have made Mar-a-Lago a scene of such flagrant self-abnegation, ring-kissing, and genuflection that it would embarrass a medieval Pope.”
David Remnick; Inaugurations; The New Yorker; Jan 20, 2025.

See more usage examples of genuflection in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I do not want art for a few, any more than education for a few, or freedom for a few. -William Morris, poet and novelist (24 Mar 1834-1896)

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