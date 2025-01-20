

Mar 24, 2026 This week’s theme

Writers painting with words



This week’s words

symbiosis

genuflection



The Annunciation, c. 1508 (Detail) Art: Andrea Previtali

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genuflection PRONUNCIATION: (jen-yoo-FLEK-shuhn)

MEANING: noun:

1. The act of bending the knee.

2. Servile deference; groveling.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin genuflectere (to bend the knee), from genu (knee) + flectere (to bend). Earliest documented use: 1526.

NOTES: A word with one knee in worship and the other in flattery. It can describe a literal act of reverence or a figurative surrender of backbone. A handy term for bending the knee, and sometimes the principles.

USAGE:

David Remnick; Inaugurations; The New Yorker; Jan 20, 2025.



See more usage examples of “Certain business titans have made Mar-a-Lago a scene of such flagrant self-abnegation, ring-kissing, and genuflection that it would embarrass a medieval Pope.”David Remnick; Inaugurations;; Jan 20, 2025.See more usage examples of genuflection in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I do not want art for a few, any more than education for a few, or freedom for a few. -William Morris, poet and novelist (24 Mar 1834-1896)





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