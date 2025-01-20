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Mar 26, 2026This week’s theme
Writers painting with words
This week’s words
genuflection
juvenescent
exegesis
Saint Jerome in His Study, 1514
Engraving: Albrecht Dürer
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
exegesis
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: An explanation or interpretation, especially a critical interpretation of a text.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek exegesis, from exegeisthai (to interpret), from ex- (out) + hegeisthai (to lead). Earliest documented use: 1600.
USAGE:
“Seeing Greg Abbott, the Texas governor, in the crowd, he went on a very long exegesis about building the border wall in Texas. He sounded like a beat poet of concrete.”
Maureen Dowd; Trump Has Everyone Just Where He Wants Them; The New York Times; Jan 20, 2025.
See more usage examples of exegesis in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Devils can be driven out of the heart by the touch of hand on hand, or mouth on mouth. -Tennessee Williams, dramatist (26 Mar 1911-1983)
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