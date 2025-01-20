

Mar 26, 2026 This week’s theme

Writers painting with words



This week’s words

symbiosis

genuflection

juvenescent

exegesis



Saint Jerome in His Study, 1514 Engraving: Albrecht Dürer

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exegesis PRONUNCIATION: (ek-suh-JEE-sis)

MEANING: noun: An explanation or interpretation, especially a critical interpretation of a text.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek exegesis, from exegeisthai (to interpret), from ex- (out) + hegeisthai (to lead). Earliest documented use: 1600.

USAGE:

Maureen Dowd; Trump Has Everyone Just Where He Wants Them; The New York Times; Jan 20, 2025.



See more usage examples of “Seeing Greg Abbott, the Texas governor, in the crowd, he went on a very long exegesis about building the border wall in Texas. He sounded like a beat poet of concrete.”Maureen Dowd; Trump Has Everyone Just Where He Wants Them;; Jan 20, 2025.See more usage examples of exegesis in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Devils can be driven out of the heart by the touch of hand on hand, or mouth on mouth. -Tennessee Williams, dramatist (26 Mar 1911-1983)





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