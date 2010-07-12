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Apr 17, 2026This week’s theme
Words with surprising etymological journeys
This week’s words
pummel
balladmonger
paregoric
jocund
furbelow
The Swing (detail), c. 1767-68
Art: Jean-Honoré Fragonard
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
furbelow
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A strip of fabric, tightly gathered or pleated, applied to an object such as a skirt, scarf, hat, or bedding.
2. Something showy or superfluous.
ETYMOLOGY:
Probably an alteration of French falbala, from Italian falda (fold, flap, pleat), perhaps via a diminutive form. Earliest documented use: 1680.
NOTES:
A furbelow has nothing to do with fur and need not be below anything. The word was earlier falbala, but English speakers reshaped it into the more familiar-looking furbelow. The result sounds perfectly sensible while meaning something delightfully frilly. It often appears in the phrase “frills and furbelows”, where it has come to suggest not just fabric trim, but any showy or unnecessary embellishment.
USAGE:
“Detractors, and even some of her fans, wonder why [the author Anne Carson] needs to junk up her crystalline narratives with so much formal detritus. And the question is a reasonable one: her lesser work can seem mired in the frills and furbelows of its own presentation.”
Meghan O’Rourke; The Unfolding; The New Yorker; Jul 12, 2010.
See more usage examples of furbelow in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:If only I could so live and so serve the world that after me there should never again be birds in cages. -Isak Dinesen (pen name of Karen Blixen), author (17 Apr 1885-1962)
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