

Apr 16, 2026 This week’s theme

Words with surprising etymological journeys



This week’s words

pummel

balladmonger

paregoric

jocund



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jocund PRONUNCIATION: (JAH/JOH-kuhnd)

MEANING: adjective: Cheerful; lively.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin jocundus, from jucundus (pleasant), from juvare (to help, please, or delight). Earliest documented use: 1380.

NOTES: At first glance, jocund appears to be a close relative of jocular. It isn’t. Its origin is in Latin jucundus (pleasant), not jocus (joke). But the similarity of its first syllable to Latin jocus resulted in a Mr. Potato Head situation: Latin speakers took the head from jocus and slapped it onto the body of jucundus, leaving the original meaning intact.

USAGE:

In such a jocund company”

William Wordsworth; I Wandered Lonely as a Cloud; 1804.



See more usage examples of “A poet could not but be gay,In such a jocund company”William Wordsworth; I Wandered Lonely as a Cloud; 1804.See more usage examples of jocund in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Did you know that the worldwide food shortage that threatens up to five hundred million children could be alleviated at the cost of only one day, only ONE day, of modern warfare. -Peter Ustinov, actor, writer, and director (16 Apr 1921-2004)





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