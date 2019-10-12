|
A.Word.A.Day
Jul 7, 2022This week’s theme
Blend words
This week’s words
orature
pennant
flexitarian
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
flexitarian
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: One who follows a primarily vegetarian diet but occasionally consumes animal products.
adjective: Primarily but not completely vegetarian.
ETYMOLOGY:
A blend of flexible + vegetarian. Earliest documented use: 1998.
USAGE:
“38% of American consumers said that they guzzle plant-based milk, but only 12% did so exclusively. The others were flexitarian, drinking both moo juice and the nutty or beany variety.”
Fake Moos; The Economist (London, UK); Oct 12, 2019.
