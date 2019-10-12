  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jul 7, 2022
This week’s theme
Blend words

This week’s words
staycation
orature
pennant
flexitarian
“I’m vegetarian with the exception that I still eat children.”
Cartoon: Dan Piraro
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

flexitarian

PRONUNCIATION:
(flek-suh-TAYR-ee-uhn)

MEANING:
noun: One who follows a primarily vegetarian diet but occasionally consumes animal products.
adjective: Primarily but not completely vegetarian.

ETYMOLOGY:
A blend of flexible + vegetarian. Earliest documented use: 1998.

USAGE:
“38% of American consumers said that they guzzle plant-based milk, but only 12% did so exclusively. The others were flexitarian, drinking both moo juice and the nutty or beany variety.”
Fake Moos; The Economist (London, UK); Oct 12, 2019.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Men rarely (if ever) managed to dream up a god superior to themselves. Most gods have the manners and morals of a spoiled child. -Robert A. Heinlein, science-fiction author (7 Jul 1907-1988)

