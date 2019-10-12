

Jul 7, 2022 This week’s theme

Blend words



This week’s words

staycation

orature

pennant

flexitarian



“I’m vegetarian with the exception that I still eat children.” Cartoon: Dan Piraro Blend words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



flexitarian PRONUNCIATION: (flek-suh-TAYR-ee-uhn)

MEANING: noun: One who follows a primarily vegetarian diet but occasionally consumes animal products.

adjective: Primarily but not completely vegetarian.

ETYMOLOGY: A blend of flexible + vegetarian. Earliest documented use: 1998.

USAGE: “38% of American consumers said that they guzzle plant-based milk, but only 12% did so exclusively. The others were flexitarian, drinking both moo juice and the nutty or beany variety.”

Fake Moos; The Economist (London, UK); Oct 12, 2019.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Men rarely (if ever) managed to dream up a god superior to themselves. Most gods have the manners and morals of a spoiled child. -Robert A. Heinlein, science-fiction author (7 Jul 1907-1988)





