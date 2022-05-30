  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Jul 8, 2022
This week’s theme
Blend words

This week’s words
staycation
orature
pennant
flexitarian
bromance

bromance
Photo: Pete Souza / White House
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

bromance

PRONUNCIATION:
(BRO-mans)

MEANING:
noun: A close friendship between men.

ETYMOLOGY:
A blend of bro + romance. Earliest documented use: 2001. The female equivalent is womance (Don’t blame us -- we didn’t coin any of these).

USAGE:
“But Kai’s most elaborate billionaire bromance has been with Mark Zuckerberg. They went foiling together on Kauai, and the paparazzi caught Zuckerberg looking extra silly. Zuckerberg later described Kai as ‘magical’.”
William Finnegan; Big Breaks; The New Yorker; May 30, 2022.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
What is called discretion in men is called cunning in animals. -Jean de la Fontaine, poet and fabulist (8 Jul 1621-1695)

