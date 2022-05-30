|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Jul 8, 2022This week’s theme
Blend words
This week’s words
staycation
orature
pennant
flexitarian
bromance
Photo: Pete Souza / White House
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
bromance
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A close friendship between men.
ETYMOLOGY:
A blend of bro + romance. Earliest documented use: 2001. The female equivalent is womance (Don’t blame us -- we didn’t coin any of these).
USAGE:
“But Kai’s most elaborate billionaire bromance has been with Mark Zuckerberg. They went foiling together on Kauai, and the paparazzi caught Zuckerberg looking extra silly. Zuckerberg later described Kai as ‘magical’.”
William Finnegan; Big Breaks; The New Yorker; May 30, 2022.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:What is called discretion in men is called cunning in animals. -Jean de la Fontaine, poet and fabulist (8 Jul 1621-1695)
|
© 1994-2022 Wordsmith