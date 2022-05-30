

Jul 8, 2022 This week’s theme

Blend words



This week’s words

staycation

orature

pennant

flexitarian

bromance



Photo: Pete Souza / White House Blend words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



bromance PRONUNCIATION: (BRO-mans)

MEANING: noun: A close friendship between men.

ETYMOLOGY: A blend of bro + romance. Earliest documented use: 2001. The female equivalent is womance (Don’t blame us -- we didn’t coin any of these).

USAGE: “But Kai’s most elaborate billionaire bromance has been with Mark Zuckerberg. They went foiling together on Kauai, and the paparazzi caught Zuckerberg looking extra silly. Zuckerberg later described Kai as ‘magical’.”

William Finnegan; Big Breaks; The New Yorker; May 30, 2022.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: What is called discretion in men is called cunning in animals. -Jean de la Fontaine, poet and fabulist (8 Jul 1621-1695)





