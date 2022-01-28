|
A.Word.A.Day
Apr 5, 2022This week’s theme
Words from chemistry
This week’s words
flashpoint
Flashpoints of gasoline & diesel
(video, 2 min.)
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
flashpoint
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. The point at which a situation turns critical, for example, resulting in violence.
2. A location or situation where conflict, violence, etc., flare up.
3. The lowest temperature at which a substance’s vapors ignite in the presence of an ignition source.
ETYMOLOGY:
From flash, of imitative origin + point, partly from Old French point and Latin punctum (point). Earliest documented use: 1878.
USAGE:
“Road funding has been a flashpoint in Gilmore during long arguments about a new bridge.”
David Crowe; Labor Fires First in Battle for Gilmore; Sydney Morning Herald (Australia); Jan 28, 2022.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Few things can help an individual more than to place responsibility on him, and to let him know that you trust him. -Booker T. Washington, reformer, educator, and author (5 Apr 1856-1915)
