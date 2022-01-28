

flashpoint PRONUNCIATION: (FLASH-point)

MEANING: noun:

1. The point at which a situation turns critical, for example, resulting in violence.

2. A location or situation where conflict, violence, etc., flare up.

3. The lowest temperature at which a substance’s vapors ignite in the presence of an ignition source.

ETYMOLOGY: From flash, of imitative origin + point, partly from Old French point and Latin punctum (point). Earliest documented use: 1878.

USAGE:

David Crowe; Labor Fires First in Battle for Gilmore; Sydney Morning Herald (Australia); Jan 28, 2022.



See more usage examples of “Road funding has been a flashpoint in Gilmore during long arguments about a new bridge.”David Crowe; Labor Fires First in Battle for Gilmore;(Australia); Jan 28, 2022.See more usage examples of flashpoint in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

