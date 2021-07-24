  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Apr 8, 2022
This week’s theme
Words from chemistry

with Anu Garg

boiling point

PRONUNCIATION:
(BOI-ling point)

MEANING:
noun:
1. The point at which a situation turns into a crisis.
2. The point at which one loses one’s temper.
3. The temperature at which a liquid boils.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French boillir, from Latin bullire (to bubble), from bulla (bubble). Earliest documented use: 1773.

USAGE:
“Before the unrest, NGOs working in townships warned of simmering tensions taken to boiling point by Covid-19.”
The Shaming of South Africa: The Economist (London, UK); Jul 24, 2021.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Good fiction creates empathy. A novel takes you somewhere and asks you to look through the eyes of another person, to live another life. -Barbara Kingsolver, novelist, essayist, and poet (b. 8 Apr 1955)

