Words from chemistry A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



boiling point PRONUNCIATION: (BOI-ling point)

MEANING: noun:

1. The point at which a situation turns into a crisis.

2. The point at which one loses one’s temper.

3. The temperature at which a liquid boils.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old French boillir, from Latin bullire (to bubble), from bulla (bubble). Earliest documented use: 1773.

USAGE:

"Before the unrest, NGOs working in townships warned of simmering tensions taken to boiling point by Covid-19."
The Shaming of South Africa: The Economist (London, UK); Jul 24, 2021.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Good fiction creates empathy. A novel takes you somewhere and asks you to look through the eyes of another person, to live another life. -Barbara Kingsolver, novelist, essayist, and poet (b. 8 Apr 1955)





