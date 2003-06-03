

fig PRONUNCIATION: (fig)

MEANING: noun: 1. A tree or shrub of the genus Ficus or its fruit. 2. Something of little value. 3. A gesture of contempt. verb tr.: To dress up. noun: Dress or array.

For noun 1-3: From Old French fige, from Provencal figa, from Latin fica (fig, ficus). Earliest documented use: 1225. Also see fig leaf.

For the rest: Of uncertain origin. Earliest documented use: 1839.

OED lists the first citation in this sense from "The Court of Love" (1450): "A Figge for all her chastite!" The word is also used for the obscene gesture of a fist with the thumb sticking out between two fingers. Another word given to us by the lowly fig is sycophant. It's not clear why the fig has suffered such an undervaluation, historically speaking.

USAGE:

Mr. Trump and China’s Camps; The Washington Post; Jun 21, 2020.



“The Australian Army Fanfare Team ... cut a vividly colonial set of figures in the public galleries, fully figged in scarlet tunics and pipeclayed helmets.”

Jonathan Green; The Last Word Express; The Age (Melbourne, Australia); Jun 3, 2003.



"We already knew that Mr. Trump cared not a fig for human rights in China. He reportedly told Mr. Xi last year that he would soften the US response to a crackdown in Hong Kong in order to get a trade agreement, his singular pursuit."
Mr. Trump and China's Camps; The Washington Post; Jun 21, 2020.

"The Australian Army Fanfare Team ... cut a vividly colonial set of figures in the public galleries, fully figged in scarlet tunics and pipeclayed helmets."
Jonathan Green; The Last Word Express; The Age (Melbourne, Australia); Jun 3, 2003.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Trust is the first step to love. -Premchand, novelist and poet (31 Jul 1880-1936)





