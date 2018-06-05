|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Jul 30, 2020This week’s theme
Words having origins in tree names
This week’s words
palmary
willowy
birch
Photo: Ramin Shirsavar
Mother uses a birch rod to punish her son (detail), 1880
Art: Pavel Kovalevsky
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
birch
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English berc/beorc. Earliest documented use: 700.
USAGE:
“Even after it became aware of suspected money-laundering in accounts, CBA [The Commonwealth Bank of Australia] didn’t monitor its customers ... [Nicole Rose, CEO of AUSTRAC, the anti-money-laundering unit performed] a thorough birching of the nation’s biggest financial institution.”
Richard Gluyas; Everything Failed, but Now Comyn Can Start Rebuilding; The Australian (Canberra); Jun 5, 2018.
See more usage examples of birch in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:If there were dreams to sell, / What would you buy? / Some cost a passing bell; / Some a light sigh, / That shakes from life's fresh crown / Only a rose-leaf down. -Thomas Lovell Beddoes, poet, dramatist, and physician (30 Jun 1803-1849)
|
© 1994-2020 Wordsmith