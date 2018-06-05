

Mother uses a birch rod to punish her son (detail), 1880 Art: Pavel Kovalevsky



birch PRONUNCIATION: (buhrch)

MEANING: noun: 1. Any of various hardy trees or shrubs of the genus Betula. 2. A birch twig or a bundle of them. verb tr.: 1. To beat with (or as if with) a birch. 2. To admonish or to punish.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old English berc/beorc. Earliest documented use: 700.

USAGE:

Richard Gluyas; Everything Failed, but Now Comyn Can Start Rebuilding; The Australian (Canberra); Jun 5, 2018.



See more usage examples of “Even after it became aware of suspected money-laundering in accounts, CBA [The Commonwealth Bank of Australia] didn’t monitor its customers ... [Nicole Rose, CEO of AUSTRAC, the anti-money-laundering unit performed] a thorough birching of the nation’s biggest financial institution.”Richard Gluyas; Everything Failed, but Now Comyn Can Start Rebuilding;(Canberra); Jun 5, 2018.See more usage examples of birch in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If there were dreams to sell, / What would you buy? / Some cost a passing bell; / Some a light sigh, / That shakes from life's fresh crown / Only a rose-leaf down. -Thomas Lovell Beddoes, poet, dramatist, and physician (30 Jun 1803-1849)





