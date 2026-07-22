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Jul 22, 2026
This week’s theme
Words with hidden animals

This week’s words
auspicate
ettercap
expiscate
expiscate
The Goldfish, 1925
Art: Paul Klee

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expiscate

PRONUNCIATION:
(EK-spuh-skayt, ek-SPIS-kayt)

MEANING:
verb tr.: To fish out; to find out by careful investigation.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin expiscari (to fish out), from ex- (out) + piscari (to fish), from piscis (fish). Earliest documented use: 1598.

NOTES:
We use a lot of fishing metaphors when talking about uncovering information. We cast a wide net, reel in the evidence, and try not to get distracted by red herrings. Expiscate takes that metaphor and dresses it up in a tuxedo.

USAGE:
“I will next take up in turn a few further items of importance, expiscating them one by one.”
Wyndham Lewis; Time and Western Man; Chatto & Windus; 1927.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Illness is in part what the world has done to a victim, but in a larger part it is what the victim has done with his world. -Karl A. Menninger, psychiatrist (22 Jul 1893-1990)

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