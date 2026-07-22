

Jul 22, 2026 This week’s theme

Words with hidden animals



This week’s words

auspicate

ettercap

expiscate



The Goldfish, 1925 Art: Paul Klee

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expiscate PRONUNCIATION: (EK-spuh-skayt, ek-SPIS-kayt)

MEANING: verb tr.: To fish out; to find out by careful investigation.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin expiscari (to fish out), from ex- (out) + piscari (to fish), from piscis (fish). Earliest documented use: 1598.

NOTES: We use a lot of fishing metaphors when talking about uncovering information. We cast a wide net, reel in the evidence, and try not to get distracted by red herrings. Expiscate takes that metaphor and dresses it up in a tuxedo.

USAGE: “I will next take up in turn a few further items of importance, expiscating them one by one.”

Wyndham Lewis; Time and Western Man; Chatto & Windus; 1927.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Illness is in part what the world has done to a victim, but in a larger part it is what the victim has done with his world. -Karl A. Menninger, psychiatrist (22 Jul 1893-1990)





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