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Jul 22, 2026This week’s theme
Words with hidden animals
This week’s words
ettercap
expiscate
The Goldfish, 1925
Art: Paul Klee
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
expiscate
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To fish out; to find out by careful investigation.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin expiscari (to fish out), from ex- (out) + piscari (to fish), from piscis (fish). Earliest documented use: 1598.
NOTES:
We use a lot of fishing metaphors when talking about uncovering information. We cast a wide net, reel in the evidence, and try not to get distracted by red herrings. Expiscate takes that metaphor and dresses it up in a tuxedo.
USAGE:
“I will next take up in turn a few further items of importance, expiscating them one by one.”
Wyndham Lewis; Time and Western Man; Chatto & Windus; 1927.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Illness is in part what the world has done to a victim, but in a larger part it is what the victim has done with his world. -Karl A. Menninger, psychiatrist (22 Jul 1893-1990)
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