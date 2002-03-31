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Jul 24, 2026This week’s theme
Words with hidden animals
This week’s words
auspicate
ettercap
expiscate
bellwether
echinate
A Hedgehog, c. 1584
Art: Hans Hoffmann
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
echinate
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Spiny or bristly.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin echinus (hedgehog, sea urchin). Earliest documented use: 1668.
NOTES:
Something echinate is armed with bristles, prickles, or spines: a hedgehog in adjective form. Botanists may use it for a spiny seed pod or bristly pollen grain; the rest of us can use it for any question that should be handled with gloves.
USAGE:
“Joseph C. Hough Jr., president of Union Theological Seminary in New York, has been raising this echinate question in recent months. In speeches and in widely disseminated interviews with The New York Times and National Public Radio, Hough has suggested that Christians adopt a different way of viewing other faiths. He says that simply tolerating other faiths is ‘not sufficient in a world of religious pluralism’.”
Bill Tammeus; Holy Land; Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (Wisconsin); Mar 31, 2002.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:So I accept these awards on behalf of the cake bakers and all of those other women who can do some things quite as important, if not more important, than flying, as well as in the name of women flying today. -Amelia Earhart (24 Jul 1897-1937)
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