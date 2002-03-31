

Jul 24, 2026 This week’s theme

Words with hidden animals



This week’s words

auspicate

ettercap

expiscate

bellwether

echinate



A Hedgehog, c. 1584 Art: Hans Hoffmann

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echinate PRONUNCIATION: (EK-uh-nayt)

MEANING: adjective: Spiny or bristly.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin echinus (hedgehog, sea urchin). Earliest documented use: 1668.

NOTES: Something echinate is armed with bristles, prickles, or spines: a hedgehog in adjective form. Botanists may use it for a spiny seed pod or bristly pollen grain; the rest of us can use it for any question that should be handled with gloves.

USAGE: “Joseph C. Hough Jr., president of Union Theological Seminary in New York, has been raising this echinate question in recent months. In speeches and in widely disseminated interviews with The New York Times and National Public Radio, Hough has suggested that Christians adopt a different way of viewing other faiths. He says that simply tolerating other faiths is ‘not sufficient in a world of religious pluralism’.”

Bill Tammeus; Holy Land; Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (Wisconsin); Mar 31, 2002.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: So I accept these awards on behalf of the cake bakers and all of those other women who can do some things quite as important, if not more important, than flying, as well as in the name of women flying today. -Amelia Earhart (24 Jul 1897-1937)





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