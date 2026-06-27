

Jul 23, 2026 This week’s theme

Words with hidden animals



This week’s words

auspicate

ettercap

expiscate

bellwether



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bellwether PRONUNCIATION: (BEL-weth-uhr)

MEANING: noun:

1. An indicator of future trends.

2. A leader or trendsetter.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old English belle (bell) + wether (castrated ram). Earliest documented use: c. 1440.

NOTES: No weather here. A wether is a castrated male sheep, and a bellwether was the wether that led the flock while wearing a bell. The bell let the shepherd know where the flock was, and the wether was a more manageable fellow than an intact ram. Eventually the word wandered out of the pasture and into politics, business, and journalism, where bellwethers now lead trends or indicate where the herd is headed.

USAGE:

A Firm Mattress; The Economist (London, UK); Jun 27, 2026.



See more usage examples of “Walmart, the supermarket bellwether for middle America, reported that transactions in the first quarter this year rose at their fastest pace since 2024.”A Firm Mattress;(London, UK); Jun 27, 2026.See more usage examples of bellwether in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: There are two kinds of truth: the truth that lights the way and the truth that warms the heart. The first of these is science, and the second is art. Neither is independent of the other or more important than the other. Without art, science would be as useless as a pair of high forceps in the hands of a plumber. Without science, art would become a crude mess of folklore and emotional quackery. The truth of art keeps science from becoming inhuman, and the truth of science keeps art from becoming ridiculous. -Raymond Thornton Chandler, writer (23 Jul 1888-1959)





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