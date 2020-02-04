|
A.Word.A.Day
Apr 2, 2020This week’s theme
Words coined after mountains and hills
This week’s words
balkanize
Areopagus
Everest
Mt. Everest
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Everest
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The highest point of something: achievement, ambition, challenge, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Mount Everest, the highest mountain (8,848 m) on the Earth (above sea level) in the Himalayas. The mountain is named after George Everest (1790-1866), Surveyor-General of India. Earliest documented use: 1909.
USAGE:
“[Joyce Yang’s] recital ended with Liszt’s Piano Sonata, a half-hour, single-movement piece that still ranks as an Everest of difficulty for pianists.”
Terry Blain; A Piano Star Lights up Liszt with Pyrotechnic Technique; Star Tribune (Minneapolis, Minnesota); Feb 4, 2020.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:You see, war is not the answer / For only love can conquer hate. / You know we've got to find a way / To bring some lovin' here today. -Marvin Gaye, singer and songwriter (2 Apr 1939-1984)
