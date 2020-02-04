

Everest PRONUNCIATION: (EV-uh-ruhst/rest)

MEANING: noun: The highest point of something: achievement, ambition, challenge, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: After Mount Everest, the highest mountain (8,848 m) on the Earth (above sea level) in the Himalayas . The mountain is named after George Everest (1790-1866), Surveyor-General of India. Earliest documented use: 1909.

USAGE:

Terry Blain; A Piano Star Lights up Liszt with Pyrotechnic Technique; Star Tribune (Minneapolis, Minnesota); Feb 4, 2020.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: You see, war is not the answer / For only love can conquer hate. / You know we've got to find a way / To bring some lovin' here today. -Marvin Gaye, singer and songwriter (2 Apr 1939-1984)





