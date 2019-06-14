|
A.Word.A.Day
This week's theme
Words coined after mountains and hills
This week’s words
balkanize
History of Central Europe and the Balkans from 1796 to 2008
Image: Esemono/Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Day
balkanize
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To divide a region, group, etc., into small, often hostile, entities.
ETYMOLOGY:
From allusion to the breakup of the the Balkan Peninsula following the decline of the Ottoman Empire. The Peninsula is named after Balkan Mountains, which are named after a Turkish word for mountains: balkan. Earliest documented use: 1917.
USAGE:
“The governor balkanized the Kano Emirate by creating four other emirates.”
Emir Sanusi and Goje -- What Happened to Their Probes?; This Day (Lagos, Nigeria); Jun 14, 2019.
