  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Mar 31, 2020
This week’s theme
Words coined after mountains and hills

This week’s words
Olympian
balkanize
balkanize
History of Central Europe and the Balkans from 1796 to 2008
Image: Esemono/Wikimedia
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

balkanize

PRONUNCIATION:
(BAWL-kuh-nyz)

MEANING:
verb tr.: To divide a region, group, etc., into small, often hostile, entities.

ETYMOLOGY:
From allusion to the breakup of the the Balkan Peninsula following the decline of the Ottoman Empire. The Peninsula is named after Balkan Mountains, which are named after a Turkish word for mountains: balkan. Earliest documented use: 1917.

USAGE:
“The governor balkanized the Kano Emirate by creating four other emirates.”
Emir Sanusi and Goje -- What Happened to Their Probes?; This Day (Lagos, Nigeria); Jun 14, 2019.

See more usage examples of balkanize in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
But at my back I always hear / Time's winged chariot hurrying near; / And yonder all before us lie / Deserts of vast eternity. -Andrew Marvell, poet (31 Mar 1621-1678)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2020 Wordsmith