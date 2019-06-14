

Mar 31, 2020 This week’s theme

Words coined after mountains and hills



This week’s words

Olympian

balkanize



History of Central Europe and the Balkans from 1796 to 2008 Image: Esemono/Wikimedia Words coined after mountains and hills A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



balkanize PRONUNCIATION: (BAWL-kuh-nyz)

MEANING: verb tr.: To divide a region, group, etc., into small, often hostile, entities.

ETYMOLOGY: From allusion to the breakup of the the Balkan Peninsula following the decline of the Ottoman Empire. The Peninsula is named after Balkan Mountains, which are named after a Turkish word for mountains: balkan. Earliest documented use: 1917.

USAGE:

Emir Sanusi and Goje -- What Happened to Their Probes?; This Day (Lagos, Nigeria); Jun 14, 2019.



See more usage examples of “The governor balkanized the Kano Emirate by creating four other emirates.”Emir Sanusi and Goje -- What Happened to Their Probes?;(Lagos, Nigeria); Jun 14, 2019.See more usage examples of balkanize in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: But at my back I always hear / Time's winged chariot hurrying near; / And yonder all before us lie / Deserts of vast eternity. -Andrew Marvell, poet (31 Mar 1621-1678)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate