Apr 1, 2020
This week’s theme
Words coined after mountains and hills

This week’s words
Olympian
balkanize
Areopagus
areopagus
The Areopagus, as viewed from the Acropolis
Photo: O. Mustafin / Wikimedia
with Anu Garg

Areopagus

PRONUNCIATION:
(ar-ee-AHP/OP-uh-guhs)

MEANING:
noun: A high court.

ETYMOLOGY:
Via Latin, from Greek Areios pagos (hill of Ares, the Greek god of war), from Areios (of Ares) + pagos (hill), from pegnunai (to fasten or stiffen). In ancient Greece, Areios pagos was the site where the highest governmental council met. Later it turned into a judicial body. Earliest documented use: 1642.

USAGE:
“In a sense the Irish church is approaching an Areopagus of its own. We are called before the bar of true faith.”
Paschal Scallon; Letters; America (New York); Sep 10, 2007.

See more usage examples of Areopagus in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Mankind's true moral test, its fundamental test (which lies deeply buried from view), consists of its attitude towards those who are at its mercy: animals. And in this respect mankind has suffered a fundamental debacle, a debacle so fundamental that all others stem from it. -Milan Kundera, novelist, playwright, and poet (b. 1 Apr 1929)

