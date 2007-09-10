

The Areopagus, as viewed from the Acropolis Photo: O. Mustafin / Wikimedia



Areopagus PRONUNCIATION: (ar-ee-AHP/OP-uh-guhs)

MEANING: noun: A high court.

ETYMOLOGY: Via Latin, from Greek Areios pagos (hill of Ares, the Greek god of war), from Areios (of Ares) + pagos (hill), from pegnunai (to fasten or stiffen). In ancient Greece, Areios pagos was the site where the highest governmental council met. Later it turned into a judicial body. Earliest documented use: 1642.

USAGE:

Paschal Scallon; Letters; America (New York); Sep 10, 2007.

See more usage examples of Areopagus in Vocabulary.com's dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Mankind's true moral test, its fundamental test (which lies deeply buried from view), consists of its attitude towards those who are at its mercy: animals. And in this respect mankind has suffered a fundamental debacle, a debacle so fundamental that all others stem from it. -Milan Kundera, novelist, playwright, and poet (b. 1 Apr 1929)





