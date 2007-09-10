|
Apr 1, 2020This week’s theme
Words coined after mountains and hills
This week’s words
balkanize
Areopagus
The Areopagus, as viewed from the Acropolis
Photo: O. Mustafin / Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Areopagus
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A high court.
ETYMOLOGY:
Via Latin, from Greek Areios pagos (hill of Ares, the Greek god of war), from Areios (of Ares) + pagos (hill), from pegnunai (to fasten or stiffen). In ancient Greece, Areios pagos was the site where the highest governmental council met. Later it turned into a judicial body. Earliest documented use: 1642.
USAGE:
“In a sense the Irish church is approaching an Areopagus of its own. We are called before the bar of true faith.”
Paschal Scallon; Letters; America (New York); Sep 10, 2007.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Mankind's true moral test, its fundamental test (which lies deeply buried from view), consists of its attitude towards those who are at its mercy: animals. And in this respect mankind has suffered a fundamental debacle, a debacle so fundamental that all others stem from it. -Milan Kundera, novelist, playwright, and poet (b. 1 Apr 1929)
|
