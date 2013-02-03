  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Mar 12, 2021
This week’s theme
Euryvocalic words

This week’s words
autokinesy
hypogeusia
sanguinolency
coequality
enunciatory

Enter the Contest
Today is the last day to enter
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

enunciatory

PRONUNCIATION:
(ee-NUHN-see-uh-toh-ree)

MEANING:
adjective: Announcing; declaring; pronouncing.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin ex- (out) + nuntiare (to announce). Ultimately from the Indo-European root neu- (to shout), which also gave us announce, denounce, pronounce, renounce, and pronunciamento. Earliest documented use: 1693.

USAGE:
“‘You know, they say there are as many different Hamlets as there are actors to play him,’ says Walken, asked to consider the issue of his trademark enunciatory style.”
Steven Rea; Many Mimics, But No One Delivers a Line Like Walken; Philadelphia Inquirer (Pennsylvania); Feb 3, 2013.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Whenever you commend, add your reasons for doing so; it is this which distinguishes the approbation of a man of sense from the flattery of sycophants and admiration of fools. -Richard Steele, author and editor (12 Mar 1672-1729)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2021 Wordsmith