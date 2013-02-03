A.Word.A.Day

enunciatory

MEANING:

adjective: Announcing; declaring; pronouncing.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Latin ex- (out) + nuntiare (to announce). Ultimately from the Indo-European root neu- (to shout), which also gave us announce, denounce, pronounce, renounce, and pronunciamento . Earliest documented use: 1693.

USAGE:

“‘You know, they say there are as many different Hamlets as there are actors to play him,’ says Walken, asked to consider the issue of his trademark enunciatory style.”

Steven Rea; Many Mimics, But No One Delivers a Line Like Walken; Philadelphia Inquirer (Pennsylvania); Feb 3, 2013.

