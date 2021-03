Mar 12, 2021 This week’s theme

autokinesy

hypogeusia

sanguinolency

coequality

enunciatory



enunciatory PRONUNCIATION: (ee-NUHN-see-uh-toh-ree)

MEANING: adjective: Announcing; declaring; pronouncing.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin ex- (out) + nuntiare (to announce). Ultimately from the Indo-European root neu- (to shout), which also gave us announce, denounce, pronounce, renounce, and pronunciamento . Earliest documented use: 1693.

USAGE: “‘You know, they say there are as many different Hamlets as there are actors to play him,’ says Walken, asked to consider the issue of his trademark enunciatory style.”

Steven Rea; Many Mimics, But No One Delivers a Line Like Walken; Philadelphia Inquirer (Pennsylvania); Feb 3, 2013.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Whenever you commend, add your reasons for doing so; it is this which distinguishes the approbation of a man of sense from the flattery of sycophants and admiration of fools. -Richard Steele, author and editor (12 Mar 1672-1729)





