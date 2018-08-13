|
A.Word.A.Day
Mar 11, 2021This week’s theme
Euryvocalic words
This week’s words
hypogeusia
sanguinolency
coequality
“You have to fall in love with hanging around words.” ~John Ciardi
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
coequality
MEANING:
noun: The state of being equal with one another, as in rank, power, value, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin co- (with) + aequus (level, equal). Earliest documented use: 1583.
USAGE:
“Agatha Christie’s ‘The Secret Adversary’ firmly establishes the coequality of investigative duo Tommy and Tuppence.”
Fiction Reviews; Publishers Weekly (New York); Aug 13, 2018.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The fact that we live at the bottom of a deep gravity well, on the surface of a gas-covered planet going around a nuclear fireball 90 million miles away and think this to be normal, is obviously some indication of how skewed our perspective tends to be. -Douglas Adams, author (11 Mar 1952-2001)
|
