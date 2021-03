Mar 11, 2021 This week’s theme

Euryvocalic words



This week’s words

autokinesy

hypogeusia

sanguinolency

coequality





coequality PRONUNCIATION: (koh-ee-KWAH-li-tee)

MEANING: noun: The state of being equal with one another, as in rank, power, value, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin co- (with) + aequus (level, equal). Earliest documented use: 1583.

USAGE: “Agatha Christie’s ‘The Secret Adversary’ firmly establishes the coequality of investigative duo Tommy and Tuppence.”

Fiction Reviews; Publishers Weekly (New York); Aug 13, 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The fact that we live at the bottom of a deep gravity well, on the surface of a gas-covered planet going around a nuclear fireball 90 million miles away and think this to be normal, is obviously some indication of how skewed our perspective tends to be. -Douglas Adams, author (11 Mar 1952-2001)





