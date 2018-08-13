A.Word.A.Day

coequality

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun: The state of being equal with one another, as in rank, power, value, etc.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Latin co- (with) + aequus (level, equal). Earliest documented use: 1583.

USAGE:

“Agatha Christie’s ‘The Secret Adversary’ firmly establishes the coequality of investigative duo Tommy and Tuppence.”

Fiction Reviews; Publishers Weekly (New York); Aug 13, 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: