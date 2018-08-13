  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Mar 11, 2021
This week’s theme
Euryvocalic words

This week’s words
autokinesy
hypogeusia
sanguinolency
coequality
“You have to fall in love with hanging around words.” ~John Ciardi
Spread the love to friends & family
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

coequality

PRONUNCIATION:
(koh-ee-KWAH-li-tee)

MEANING:
noun: The state of being equal with one another, as in rank, power, value, etc.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin co- (with) + aequus (level, equal). Earliest documented use: 1583.

USAGE:
“Agatha Christie’s ‘The Secret Adversary’ firmly establishes the coequality of investigative duo Tommy and Tuppence.”
Fiction Reviews; Publishers Weekly (New York); Aug 13, 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The fact that we live at the bottom of a deep gravity well, on the surface of a gas-covered planet going around a nuclear fireball 90 million miles away and think this to be normal, is obviously some indication of how skewed our perspective tends to be. -Douglas Adams, author (11 Mar 1952-2001)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2021 Wordsmith