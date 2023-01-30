

Shield of Achilles as described in the Iliad Art: Angelo Monticelli (1778-1837)



ekphrasis PRONUNCIATION: (EK-fruh-sis)

MEANING: noun: A description of or commentary on a work of visual art.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin ecphrasis, from Greek ekphrasis (description), from ek (ex-, out) + phrazein (to explain). Earliest documented use: 1632.

NOTES: Iliad in which Homer describes the shield of The earliest known Greek example of ekphrasis is from thein which Homer describes the shield of Achilles in great detail. It was the shield that Achilles used in his fight with Hector

USAGE:

Vinson Cunningham; Pro Choice; The New Yorker; Jan 30, 2023.



See more usage examples of “But to Louise the picture is an abstraction. She describes it in a befuddled ekphrasis, like an art student looking at an obscure slide, bringing none of its ideological weight to the task.”Vinson Cunningham; Pro Choice;; Jan 30, 2023.See more usage examples of ekphrasis in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: To bear up under loss, to fight the bitterness of defeat and the weakness of grief, to be victor over anger, to smile when tears are close, to resist evil men and base instincts, to hate hate and to love love, to go on when it would seem good to die, to seek ever after the glory and the dream, to look up with unquenchable faith in something evermore about to be, that is what any man can do, and so be great. -Zane Grey, author (31 Jan 1872-1939)





