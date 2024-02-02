

Feb 2, 2024

A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



yesterweek PRONUNCIATION: (YES-tuhr-week)

MEANING: noun: Last week.

adverb: During last week.

ETYMOLOGY: From yester- (a time one period before the present one), from Old English giestran (previous day) + week, from Old English wice (week). Earliest documented use: 1830.

USAGE: “I told you of all this yesterweek, when you visited my chamber last.”

Michael Canfield; The Woods Wife & Other Tales of Mystery & Magic; CreateSpace; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The absence of flaw in beauty is itself a flaw. -Havelock Ellis, physician, writer, and social reformer (2 Feb 1859-1939)





