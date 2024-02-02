|
A.Word.A.Day
Feb 2, 2024This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
heightism
theophoric
ekphrasis
diegetic
yesterweek
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
yesterweek
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Last week.
adverb: During last week.
ETYMOLOGY:
From yester- (a time one period before the present one), from Old English giestran (previous day) + week, from Old English wice (week). Earliest documented use: 1830.
USAGE:
“I told you of all this yesterweek, when you visited my chamber last.”
Michael Canfield; The Woods Wife & Other Tales of Mystery & Magic; CreateSpace; 2015.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The absence of flaw in beauty is itself a flaw. -Havelock Ellis, physician, writer, and social reformer (2 Feb 1859-1939)
