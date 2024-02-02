  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Feb 2, 2024
This week’s theme
There’s a word for it

This week’s words
heightism
theophoric
ekphrasis
diegetic
yesterweek

Like what you see here?
Send a gift subscription
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

yesterweek

PRONUNCIATION:
(YES-tuhr-week)

MEANING:
noun: Last week.
adverb: During last week.

ETYMOLOGY:
From yester- (a time one period before the present one), from Old English giestran (previous day) + week, from Old English wice (week). Earliest documented use: 1830.

USAGE:
“I told you of all this yesterweek, when you visited my chamber last.”
Michael Canfield; The Woods Wife & Other Tales of Mystery & Magic; CreateSpace; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The absence of flaw in beauty is itself a flaw. -Havelock Ellis, physician, writer, and social reformer (2 Feb 1859-1939)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2024 Wordsmith