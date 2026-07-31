

Jul 31, 2026 This week’s theme

Misleading words



This week’s words

antipelargy

misdoubt

withsay

depurate

disannul



The Divorce of the Empress Josephine, 1846 Art: Henri Frédéric Schopin

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disannul PRONUNCIATION: (dis-uh-NUHL)

MEANING: verb tr.: To annul completely; cancel or make void.

ETYMOLOGY: From dis- (completely) + annul, from Anglo-French annuller, from Latin annullare (to bring to nothing), from Latin ad nullum (to nothing). Earliest documented use: 1485.

NOTES: The prefix dis- often signals reversal, removal, or negation, as in disconnect, disarm, and disagree. Not here. In disannul, dis- is an intensifier meaning “completely”. The word does not undo an annulment; it annuls something utterly. Annul already goes back to Latin ad nullum, “to nothing”, so disannul takes something to nothing, and then makes sure it stays there. It doesn’t press Undo; it presses Delete and then stamps VOID.

USAGE: “In what appears to be a letter sent with the boy back to Russia, she asked that the adoption be disannulled.”

US Mom Sends Adopted Son Back To Russia; All Things Considered; NPR (Washington, DC); Apr 9, 2010.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Kind words, kind looks, kind acts, and warm hand-shakes, -- these are means of grace when men in trouble are fighting their unseen battles. -John Hall, pastor (31 Jul 1829-1898)





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