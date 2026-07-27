

Jul 27, 2026 This week’s theme

Misleading words



This week’s words

antipelargy



Piety, before 1626 Artist unknown

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Trace landau home Misleading words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



This week, don’t trust the prefix. The front of a word isn’t always upfront. Anti-, mis-, with-, de-, and dis- seem to announce what follows; instead, they lead us toward five plausible, and wrong, first impressions.



Language is messy, history is long, and etymology rarely travels light. These words come carrying centuries of baggage, none of it declared at customs.



Read the label, then read the fine print. The prefixes aren’t exactly lying; history has simply given them ample plausible deniability. The devil, as always, is in the derivation. antipelargy PRONUNCIATION: (an-ti-peh-LAR-jee)

MEANING: noun: The love and care children return to their parents; more broadly, any requital or mutual kindness.

ETYMOLOGY: Via French antipelargie or Latin antipelargia, ultimately from Greek anti- (in return) + pelargos (stork). Greek and Roman writers claimed that young storks fed their aged parents, making the stork an emblem of filial devotion. Earliest documented English use: 1649.

NOTES: Antipelargy is not anti- anything, at least not in the usual “against” sense. If you insist, you could say it is anti-neglecting-your-parents. To see why, we have to go to the storks.



They bring us babies, but their mythical job description did not stop there. Ancient Greeks credited them with elder care: young storks were said to feed their aged parents. Later tradition even had them carry the old birds about. No Uber; they had to wing it.



So, what is anti- doing here? Greek anti- has senses besides “against”: it can also mean “in return” or “in exchange.” Compare antiphony, in which singers or choirs answer one another. They are not feuding; they are simply taking turns.

USAGE: “The stage directions following this speech show Cuba elevating the restored father to the honorable place of the throne while the brothers clasp hands, along with a comment praising ‘noble piety’, the antipelargy of the virtuous family.”

Andrew S. Keener; Japan Dramas and Shakespeare at St. Omers English Jesuit College; Renaissance Quarterly (Cambridge, UK); Fall 2021.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It was my shame, and now it is my boast, That I have loved you rather more than most. -Hilaire Belloc, writer and poet (27 Jul 1870-1953)





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