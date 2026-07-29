

Jul 29, 2026 This week’s theme

Misleading words



This week’s words

antipelargy

misdoubt

withsay



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withsay PRONUNCIATION: (WITH-say)

MEANING: verb tr.: To contradict, deny, oppose, or refuse.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old English wiðsæcga (to renounce, literally, to say against), corresponding to with- + say. Earliest documented use: before 1150.

NOTES: In Old English, the prefix with- didn’t mean together or alongside; it meant against or opposite (a sense that still survives in withstand and withdraw). So to withsay someone isn’t to be their hype man; it’s to shut them down completely.

USAGE: “Sir, he said, I might not withsay mine uncle’s will and commandment.”

Thomas Malory; Le Morte d’Arthur; P.F. Collier & Son; 1910.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: No protracted war can fail to endanger the freedom of a democratic country. -Alexis de Tocqueville, statesman and historian (29 Jul 1805-1859)





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