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Jul 29, 2026This week’s theme
Misleading words
This week’s words
misdoubt
withsay
The Denial of Saint Peter, 1610
Art: Caravaggio
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
withsay
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To contradict, deny, oppose, or refuse.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English wiðsæcga (to renounce, literally, to say against), corresponding to with- + say. Earliest documented use: before 1150.
NOTES:
In Old English, the prefix with- didn’t mean together or alongside; it meant against or opposite (a sense that still survives in withstand and withdraw). So to withsay someone isn’t to be their hype man; it’s to shut them down completely.
USAGE:
“Sir, he said, I might not withsay mine uncle’s will and commandment.”
Thomas Malory; Le Morte d’Arthur; P.F. Collier & Son; 1910.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:No protracted war can fail to endanger the freedom of a democratic country. -Alexis de Tocqueville, statesman and historian (29 Jul 1805-1859)
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