Oct 9, 2019
Pessimists and optimists from fiction who became words
This week’s words
Tigger
Debbie Downer
Debbie Downer at a Birthday Party
Debbie Downer
Debbie Downer
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Someone who is persistently negative and pessimist.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Debbie Downer, a character in the television series Saturday Night Live, who frequently brings bad news in even the most cheerful situations. You can also call her a killjoy. Earliest documented use: 2004.
USAGE:
“Being a Debbie Downer isn’t just a pain for people around you -- it could also be shortening your life, a new study finds.”
Lauren Steussy; Optimists Live Longer, Study Says; New York Post; Aug 29, 2019.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Imagine there's no countries, / It isn't hard to do. / Nothing to kill or die for, / And no religion, too. / Imagine all the people / Living life in peace. -John Lennon, musician (9 Oct 1940-1980)
