Oct 9, 2019
This week’s theme
Pessimists and optimists from fiction who became words

This week’s words
Gummidge
Tigger
Debbie Downer
debbie_downer
Debbie Downer at a Birthday Party
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

Debbie Downer

PRONUNCIATION:
(DEB-ee DOU-nuhr)

MEANING:
noun: Someone who is persistently negative and pessimist.

ETYMOLOGY:
After Debbie Downer, a character in the television series Saturday Night Live, who frequently brings bad news in even the most cheerful situations. You can also call her a killjoy. Earliest documented use: 2004.

USAGE:
“Being a Debbie Downer isn’t just a pain for people around you -- it could also be shortening your life, a new study finds.”
Lauren Steussy; Optimists Live Longer, Study Says; New York Post; Aug 29, 2019.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Imagine there's no countries, / It isn't hard to do. / Nothing to kill or die for, / And no religion, too. / Imagine all the people / Living life in peace. -John Lennon, musician (9 Oct 1940-1980)

