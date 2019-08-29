

Oct 9, 2019 This week’s theme

Pessimists and optimists from fiction who became words



This week’s words

Gummidge

Tigger

Debbie Downer



Debbie Downer PRONUNCIATION: (DEB-ee DOU-nuhr)

MEANING: noun: Someone who is persistently negative and pessimist.

ETYMOLOGY: Saturday Night Live, who frequently brings bad news in even the most cheerful situations. You can also call her a After Debbie Downer, a character in the television series, who frequently brings bad news in even the most cheerful situations. You can also call her a killjoy . Earliest documented use: 2004.

USAGE: “Being a Debbie Downer isn’t just a pain for people around you -- it could also be shortening your life, a new study finds.”

Lauren Steussy; Optimists Live Longer, Study Says; New York Post; Aug 29, 2019.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Imagine there's no countries, / It isn't hard to do. / Nothing to kill or die for, / And no religion, too. / Imagine all the people / Living life in peace. -John Lennon, musician (9 Oct 1940-1980)





