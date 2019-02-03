

Illustrator: E.H. Shepard



Tigger PRONUNCIATION: (TIG-uhr)

MEANING: noun: Someone filled with energy, cheerfulness, and optimism.

ETYMOLOGY: After Tigger, a tiger in A.A. Milne’s The House at Pooh Corner (1928). Earliest documented use: 1981.

USAGE: “We need more Randy Pauschs in the world, where six months to live doesn’t stop a man from living life to the fullest. When we are having a bad day, think of his life and story and be a Tigger.”

Caroline Yablon; Always Be a Tigger; The Lariat (Waco, Texas); Feb 3, 2019.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: We must learn to honor excellence in every socially accepted human activity, however humble the activity, and to scorn shoddiness, however exalted the activity. An excellent plumber is infinitely more admirable than an incompetent philosopher. The society that scorns excellence in plumbing because plumbing is a humble activity and tolerates shoddiness in philosophy because it is an exalted activity will have neither good plumbing nor good philosophy. Neither its pipes nor its theories will hold water. -John W. Gardner, author and leader (8 Oct 1912-2002)





