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Aug 5, 2026This week’s theme
Words that sound dirty, but aren’t
This week’s words
bumbaze
cumbrous
Sisyphus, 1548-1549
Art: Titian
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
cumbrous
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Difficult to carry, use, or manage, especially because of size, weight, or complexity.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French encombrer (to hinder), from combre (dam). Earliest documented use: before 1400.
NOTES:
The suggestive opening syllable is innocent: cumbrous is cumber + -ous, with the e squeezed out. Put cumbrous to work when unwieldy can’t handle the load. A cumberworld is a useless person, literally someone who encumbers the world.
USAGE:
“The cumbrous title transcribes a certain number of days into years and months ...”
Ursula K. Le Guin; Two Years, Eight Months and Twenty-Eight Nights by Salman Rushdie Review: A Modern Arabian Nights; The Guardian (London, UK); Sep 4, 2015.
See more usage examples of cumbrous in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Every government has as much of a duty to avoid war as a ship's captain has to avoid a shipwreck. -Guy de Maupassant, short story writer and novelist (5 Aug 1850-1893)
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