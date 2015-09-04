

Aug 5, 2026 This week’s theme

Words that sound dirty, but aren’t



This week’s words

crotchet

bumbaze

cumbrous



Sisyphus, 1548-1549 Art: Titian

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cumbrous PRONUNCIATION: (KUHM-bruhs)

MEANING: adjective: Difficult to carry, use, or manage, especially because of size, weight, or complexity.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old French encombrer (to hinder), from combre (dam). Earliest documented use: before 1400.

NOTES: The suggestive opening syllable is innocent: cumbrous is cumber + -ous, with the e squeezed out. Put cumbrous to work when unwieldy can’t handle the load. A cumberworld is a useless person, literally someone who encumbers the world.

USAGE:

Ursula K. Le Guin; Two Years, Eight Months and Twenty-Eight Nights by Salman Rushdie Review: A Modern Arabian Nights; The Guardian (London, UK); Sep 4, 2015.



See more usage examples of “The cumbrous title transcribes a certain number of days into years and months ...”Ursula K. Le Guin;by Salman Rushdie Review: A Modern Arabian Nights;(London, UK); Sep 4, 2015.See more usage examples of cumbrous in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Every government has as much of a duty to avoid war as a ship's captain has to avoid a shipwreck. -Guy de Maupassant, short story writer and novelist (5 Aug 1850-1893)





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