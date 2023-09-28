

Aug 3, 2026 This week’s theme

Words that sound dirty, but aren’t



This week’s words

crotchet



Photo: peasap

Previous week’s theme

Misleading words



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🧩 Jigsaw Riddle

The Three Marys 🌍 Langitude

Trace madras home Words that sound dirty, but aren’t A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



Some words arrive with soap already in their mouths. Say them aloud and eyebrows rise, but look them up and the obscenity charges collapse. This week we’ll meet five lexical false alarms.



Their syllables may loiter near the gutter, but their meanings have clean records.



All of them are actually completely safe for work. crotchet PRONUNCIATION: (KRAH-chit)

MEANING: noun:

1. An eccentric opinion, preference, or habit.

2. In music, a quarter note.

3. A small hook or hooklike device or structure.

ETYMOLOGY: From Anglo-French crochet (small hook), diminutive of croc (hook), from Old Norse krókr (hook). Earliest documented use: c. 1427.

NOTES: Despite appearances, crotchet is not an instruction. It began as a small hook and is an etymological twin of crochet. Even crotch belongs to the same hook-and-fork family. Crotchety originally described someone given to crotchets, or eccentric notions.

USAGE:

Michael Dirda; How to Shop in Used Bookstores; The Washington Post; Apr 7, 2024.



“Sixteen swallows do the crotchet and quaver thing on telephone wires, while three others zip through a hopeful sky.”

Paul Evans; An Island of Wild Life Among the Empty Pastures; The Guardian (London, UK); Sep 28, 2023.



See more usage examples of “All book collectors develop distinctive crotchets.”Michael Dirda; How to Shop in Used Bookstores;; Apr 7, 2024.“Sixteen swallows do the crotchet and quaver thing on telephone wires, while three others zip through a hopeful sky.”Paul Evans; An Island of Wild Life Among the Empty Pastures;(London, UK); Sep 28, 2023.See more usage examples of crotchet in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: What a child doesn't receive he can seldom later give. -P.D. James (Phyllis Dorothy James), novelist (3 Aug 1920-2014)





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