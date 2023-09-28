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Aug 3, 2026This week’s theme
Words that sound dirty, but aren’t
This week’s words
Photo: peasap
Previous week’s theme
Misleading words
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Some words arrive with soap already in their mouths. Say them aloud and eyebrows rise, but look them up and the obscenity charges collapse. This week we’ll meet five lexical false alarms.
Their syllables may loiter near the gutter, but their meanings have clean records.
All of them are actually completely safe for work.
crotchet
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. An eccentric opinion, preference, or habit.
2. In music, a quarter note.
3. A small hook or hooklike device or structure.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Anglo-French crochet (small hook), diminutive of croc (hook), from Old Norse krókr (hook). Earliest documented use: c. 1427.
NOTES:
Despite appearances, crotchet is not an instruction. It began as a small hook and is an etymological twin of crochet. Even crotch belongs to the same hook-and-fork family. Crotchety originally described someone given to crotchets, or eccentric notions.
USAGE:
“All book collectors develop distinctive crotchets.”
Michael Dirda; How to Shop in Used Bookstores; The Washington Post; Apr 7, 2024.
“Sixteen swallows do the crotchet and quaver thing on telephone wires, while three others zip through a hopeful sky.”
Paul Evans; An Island of Wild Life Among the Empty Pastures; The Guardian (London, UK); Sep 28, 2023.
See more usage examples of crotchet in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:What a child doesn't receive he can seldom later give. -P.D. James (Phyllis Dorothy James), novelist (3 Aug 1920-2014)
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